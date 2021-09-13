2022 Skoda Slavia Spied for the First Time While Testing on Public Roads

Skoda engineers were spotted while testing the 2022 Slavia. The model is a sedan that is set to launch in 2022, but it is not meant for European markets. Instead, the Skoda Slavia is set to be sold in India, where it will replace the Rapid.
While the Slavia name is not officially confirmed, Skoda has trademarked it in India, but the same happened to the Laura name, and the Czech company has many options when naming is concerned. According to company insiders, Skoda will reposition its new sedan on the Indian market.
Mind you, the Slavia name is not new to Skoda, as it was the name of a bicycle that was made by the company over a century ago. Last year, a team of students developed a one-off vehicle called Slavia, and it was based on the Scala. That is not the case for the India-bound model, which is supposed to be built on the MQB-A0-IN platform.
Sources who prefer to remain anonymous claimed that Skoda will offer its new sedan with more upmarket interiors, along with more powerful engines than the ongoing Rapid in India. Skoda's Slavia would be more expensive than the Rapid, but it would come with more equipment, better materials, and even more power.
As you can observe, the prototype that was spotted by our spy photographers had "test drive" written on it in case things were not clear. Leaving jokes aside, the vehicle was spotted in a right-hand drive configuration while it was being tested in Europe.
Skoda's 2022 Slavia is reportedly coming with wireless charging, a new infotainment unit, and even ventilated seats. The latter will be an option, as will the My Skoda app, which is connected-car technology in an affordable form. Some sources claim Skoda wants to make the 2022 Slavia into the best-equipped car in its class.
Naturally, most of the equipment mentioned above will be optional, and some equipment mentioned might not be acquired by most of the customers. Regarding the engine line-up, Skoda is expected to offer two TSI engines, in the form of a 1.0-liter three-cylinder unit and a 1.5-liter four-cylinder mill.
Both engines will come with a six-speed manual as standard, while an automatic will be offered as an option. There is no word on a diesel variant, but we will have to wait for its release to see what company executives have decided for the Skoda Slavia in India.
Mind you, the Slavia name is not new to Skoda, as it was the name of a bicycle that was made by the company over a century ago. Last year, a team of students developed a one-off vehicle called Slavia, and it was based on the Scala. That is not the case for the India-bound model, which is supposed to be built on the MQB-A0-IN platform.
Sources who prefer to remain anonymous claimed that Skoda will offer its new sedan with more upmarket interiors, along with more powerful engines than the ongoing Rapid in India. Skoda's Slavia would be more expensive than the Rapid, but it would come with more equipment, better materials, and even more power.
As you can observe, the prototype that was spotted by our spy photographers had "test drive" written on it in case things were not clear. Leaving jokes aside, the vehicle was spotted in a right-hand drive configuration while it was being tested in Europe.
Skoda's 2022 Slavia is reportedly coming with wireless charging, a new infotainment unit, and even ventilated seats. The latter will be an option, as will the My Skoda app, which is connected-car technology in an affordable form. Some sources claim Skoda wants to make the 2022 Slavia into the best-equipped car in its class.
Naturally, most of the equipment mentioned above will be optional, and some equipment mentioned might not be acquired by most of the customers. Regarding the engine line-up, Skoda is expected to offer two TSI engines, in the form of a 1.0-liter three-cylinder unit and a 1.5-liter four-cylinder mill.
Both engines will come with a six-speed manual as standard, while an automatic will be offered as an option. There is no word on a diesel variant, but we will have to wait for its release to see what company executives have decided for the Skoda Slavia in India.