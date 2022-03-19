2022 Range Rover Velar Is an Amazing Luxury SUV That's Not Overrun by Tech Features

The Range Rover is one of the most popular luxury SUVs globally. It's a status symbol that controversially attracts celebrities, mafia bosses, African dictators, and a white-collar clientele in equal measure. While smaller and less expensive, the 2022 Range Rover Velar is still part of the Range Rover lineage.
The 2022 Velar's interior is meticulously designed; It's understandable why it gives off a sense of importance to the buyer. It's a simply done luxury SUV that's plush but not overrun by excessive-tech features.
You'll enjoy the leather upholstery and massage seats - but it won't bother you about your day or ask you how you are feeling.
With a starting price of $59,450, the 2022 Range Rover Velar competes with the Mercedes-Benz GLC, BMW X3, Porsche Macan, and the Volvo XC60.
Under the hood, this deluxe compact SUV most commonly comes with a turbocharged 3.0-liter 6-cylinder engine making 395 HP and 549 Nm of torque in North America. It will go from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in 5.0 seconds flat. You can also choose a 523 HP twin-turbo V8. The plug-in hybrid diesel P400e won't be available for the 2022 model.
All variations come standard with all-wheel-drive and off-road capabilities, even though none of its consumers gets it for rugged terrain.
While Jaguar Land Rover did their best not to overstuff it with tech features, the infotainment system is notably glitchy and laggy (let's blame it on the chip shortage).
Behind the wheel, the 2022 Range Rover Velar feels well planted on the road. There's a bit of oversteer getting off corners, but it still handles well. The only problem comes with the lane assist feature.
While it's better than previous versions, Jakub and Yuri of TheStraightPipes noted it's still un-trustable (tends to veer off in the opposite lane from time to time).
You'll enjoy the leather upholstery and massage seats - but it won't bother you about your day or ask you how you are feeling.
With a starting price of $59,450, the 2022 Range Rover Velar competes with the Mercedes-Benz GLC, BMW X3, Porsche Macan, and the Volvo XC60.
Under the hood, this deluxe compact SUV most commonly comes with a turbocharged 3.0-liter 6-cylinder engine making 395 HP and 549 Nm of torque in North America. It will go from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in 5.0 seconds flat. You can also choose a 523 HP twin-turbo V8. The plug-in hybrid diesel P400e won't be available for the 2022 model.
All variations come standard with all-wheel-drive and off-road capabilities, even though none of its consumers gets it for rugged terrain.
While Jaguar Land Rover did their best not to overstuff it with tech features, the infotainment system is notably glitchy and laggy (let's blame it on the chip shortage).
Behind the wheel, the 2022 Range Rover Velar feels well planted on the road. There's a bit of oversteer getting off corners, but it still handles well. The only problem comes with the lane assist feature.
While it's better than previous versions, Jakub and Yuri of TheStraightPipes noted it's still un-trustable (tends to veer off in the opposite lane from time to time).