2022 Range Rover Spotted With Flush Door Handles, Plug-In Powertrain

Codenamed L405, the fourth-generation Range Rover will celebrate its 10th anniversary next year when the fifth generation is expected to arrive at dealers. Customary of Land Rover’s luxury division, the full-size utility vehicle won’t stray too much from the current model’s design traits.
The squared-off gentle giant spied by the carparazzi near the Nurburging is wearing tons of headache-inducing camouflage, Pirelli P-Zero rubber wrapped around seven-spoke alloy wheels, and high-voltage stickers that indicate a plug-in powertrain. The Velar-inspired flush door handles are arguably the biggest design upgrade over the 2021 model year Range Rover.
Pictured with a split-opening tailgate, a pair of exhaust mufflers, LED turn signals for the taillights, a clamshell-style hood, and a smooth-looking front bumper, the posh utility vehicle appears to be the standard-length variant. A longer wheelbase is coming, fret not, and both are going to rely on a selection of turbocharged engines. It remains to be seen if the P400e plug-in hybrid makes the cut considering that four cylinders are not enough for such a heavy car, but only time will tell what Land Rover is actually up to.
The mid-range option should come in the guise of a straight-six turbo with 48-volt electrification. The 3.0-liter Ingenium utilizes an electric compressor to diminish turbo lag, and the engine itself is approximately 20 kilograms (44 pounds) lighter than the V6 powerplant from the AJ series.
As for the biggest unknown from the standpoint of suck-squeeze-bang-blow, that would be the origin of the V8 engine. Some people believe that Land Rover will switch to the 4.4-liter N63 from BMW over its lower emissions in comparison to the 5.0-liter engine known as the AJ-V8 Gen III. But looking at the bigger picture, the Bavarian powerplant is no spring chicken either because it’s been introduced in 2008 with the X6 xDrive50i.
Underpinned by the Modular Longitudinal Architecture that’s been designed for three levels of electrification (including fully electric), the all-new Range Rover is rumored to be officially revealed before year's end.
