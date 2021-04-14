2022 Range Rover Evoque LWB Caught on Camera Fully Undisguised

We’ve been seeing spy images of various long-wheelbase Range Rover Evoque prototypes for about a year now, all of which were heavily camouflaged. Still, we knew to expect a familiar styling, with a slightly extended body to accommodate for the extra room inside.
Usually, long-wheelbase crossovers are very popular in China. However, this Evoque LWB variant could also make its way to other markets, but we’ll need to wait for official confirmation.
As far as its appearance is concerned, we now have our first look at a fully undisguised Evoque LWB, courtesy of CarNewsChina. The British crossover was spotted recently in the People’s Republic, where it could make its debut in the coming weeks—perhaps even at next week’s Auto Shanghai 2021 event.
According to the Chinese outlet, the seven-seat Evoque LWB is 6.3 inches (16 cm) longer than the regular model, which is considerable growth. It reportedly measures 178.3 inches (4,531 mm) in length, 74.9 inches (1,904 mm) in width, and 64.9 inches (1,650 mm) in height, while the wheelbase now spans 111.8 inches (2,841 mm).
What’s interesting is that at 111.8 inches long, the seven-seater Evoque’s wheelbase is just 1.3 inches (3.3 cm) shorter than that of a Range Rover Velar. However, the latter remains considerably larger in terms of overall length and width.
As for drivetrains, power is said to come from a mild-hybrid 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine (P250) with 246 hp (249 PS) and 269 lb-ft (365 Nm) of torque. In this spec, the regular-wheelbase Evoque can accelerate from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in about 7 seconds, although it’s safe to assume that the LWB model will be a little bit slower.
Other power units should also become available, including the P300e specification, with its 305-hp (309-PS) plug-in hybrid system. The 2022 Range Rover Evoque LWB will go on sale in China later this quarter.
