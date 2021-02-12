Seven-Seat Range Rover Evoque LWB Is Like Thinning the Land Rover Soup

German Engineering Strikes With the Stadtfuchs Steel Bike, Worth Every Penny

While the current Range Rover Evoque has somewhat failed to live up to the expectations left by the first generation of the compact crossover, at least when it comes to global sales, it is still a very important model in the modern Land Rover lineup. 29 photos



Jaguar Land Rover is currently working on mid-cycle refresh for the model, which will also get



According to unofficial sources, the peculiar-looking pre-production prototype in the adjacent spy photos is not a China-only model, but a global 7-seater version of the revamped second-generation



We all know how the Chinese market is a sucker for extra leg room for the rear passengers, but apparently JLR only wants to thin its lineup with yet another niche, that of a seven-seat compact crossover that would steal some customers from the only other 7-seat rival currently on the market, the well-received Mercedes-Benz GLB.



As you can see, despite the extra inches in wheelbase, the car’s proportions are still accurate, without a huge increase in the size of the rear doors like a China-only model would feature.



It is expected the Ingenium family of transverse engines powering the pre-facelift Evoque will be carried over, with slight improvements when it comes to 48-volt mild-hybrid technology and emissions.



The exterior design will not change drastically, with JLR usually betting more on the understatement card. Expect some slightly redesigned headlamp graphics, new taillights and redesigned front and rear bumpers on both the facelift and the 7-seat version.



