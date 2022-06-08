2022 Ram 1500 TRX Sandblast Edition Is Block-Approved to Kick Off at Over $100k

While Ken Block is notoriously signed with an Ingolstadt-based premium German automaker, it turns out the deal is not exclusive, and the iconic Gymkhana guy can still hoon, rip, and approve other cool things.
That is especially valid when there is no competition between those products, so we were not that surprised when Block recently teased an upcoming special version of the mighty Ram 1500 TRX. As it turns out, while they say that Chevy’s 2022 Silverado ZR2 has failed to live up to Raptor-rivaling expectations, that does not mean the pickup truck king can lay down and rest on its crown.
After all, the swirling rumors about the incoming V8-powered 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R have started to intensify, and Ram probably wanted to keep the spotlight all for itself. So, the 2022 Ram 1500 TRX Sandblast Edition is now official, complete with Block shenanigans and a few interesting characteristics. One can check out all the Ken tomfoolery down below, so we can better focus on the pickup’s highlights first.
Chief among them would be the price, of course. The “regular” 1500 TRX kicks off at an MSRP of $78,890, but the Sandblast Edition “manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) starts at $98,285, plus $1,795 destination.” That is no less than $100,080 one needs to churn out when these models go out to dealerships later this summer. For that huge pile of cash, owners will receive a TRX Level 2 Equipment Group plus a few other goodies.
Among them, we noticed the fresh and exclusive Mojave Sand exterior color and graphics, bespoke 18-inch all-black beadlock-capable wheels, plus Light Frost accent stitching, embroidered “TRX” seat back logo, and new carbon-fiber accents, among others. One thing does soldier on completely unchanged – the high-performance 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8 engine!
