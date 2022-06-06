2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R and 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor Codenames Revealed

The first time we’ve heard Redback as the codename for the T6.2 Ranger Raptor, it was January 2019. Three years later, this designation has been confirmed by insiders who talked with our friends at Ford Authority.
In taxonomy, the binomial nomenclature for the redback spider is Latrodectus hasselti. Originating in Australia, these little crawlers are seriously harmful to humans over two reasons. First and foremost, the venom causes latrodectism, a condition that causes vomiting, sweating, muscle rigidity, and plenty of pain. Secondly, the redback likes to nestle in warm and sheltered locations (such as chicken coops, barns, and houses).
Carnivore is how the F-150 Raptor R is the cognomen used for the most badass half-ton pickup ever produced by the Ford Motor Company. It’s a rather fitting name if you remember what hides under the hood of this no-nonsense truck. It’s also worth remembering the 5.2-liter Predator V8 of the Shelby GT500 may be renamed Carnivore for this particular application.
The biggest difference between these mills doesn’t really concern the powerplant. Given that the F-150 Raptor R is four-wheel drive, pretty much everyone is looking forward to a torque-converter automatic rather than the dual-clutch transmission in the most powerful road-going 'Stang ever.
Introduced for the 2020 model year, the Shelby GT500 flaunts 760 horsepower at 7,300 revolutions per minute and spins to 7,500 revolutions per minute. Fitted with a cross-plane crankshaft instead of the flat-plane crankshaft of the 5.2-liter Voodoo V8 from the Shelby GT350, the force-fed Predator belts out 625 pound-feet (847 Nm) of torque at 5,000 rpm.
As for the Ranger Raptor, the 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 is a twin-turbo affair that’s been confirmed in two states of tune thus far. Expected in the United States as a 2024 model, the mid-size pickup truck develops 392 horsepower and 430 pound-feet (583 Nm) of torque at 3,500 revolutions per minute. Emission regulations choke this engine down to 284 horsepower and 362 pound-feet (491 Nm) of torque in the European Union and the UK.
