2022 NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 Live Coverage

Joey posted a lap of 29.181 seconds, 168.521 mph (271.208 kph) in the final round of qualifying, claiming the pole over Christopher Bell by a tiny margin.In winning the pole for the Cook Out Southern 500, Logano became the first driver to win the pole for both Darlington races in a single season since Sterling Marlin did so in 1992.William Byron, Tyler Reddick, and Kyle Busch complete the top five for today's race. Meanwhile, Daniel Suarez's No. 99 Chevrolet failed pre-qualifying tech inspection three times. As a result, Daniel Suarez was not allowed to make a qualifying attempt and will have to serve a pass-through pit road penalty at the start of the race.