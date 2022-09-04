2022 NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 Live Coverage

In winning the pole for the Cook Out Southern 500, Logano became the first driver to win the pole for both Darlington races in a single season since Sterling Marlin did so in 1992.
William Byron, Tyler Reddick, and Kyle Busch complete the top five for today's race. Meanwhile, Daniel Suarez's No. 99 Chevrolet failed pre-qualifying tech inspection three times. As a result, Daniel Suarez was not allowed to make a qualifying attempt and will have to serve a pass-through pit road penalty at the start of the race.
22:22 UTC With some rain coming through Darlington earlier today, there will be a competition caution at Lap 25 tonight.
22:19 UTC There's been some talk of sprinkles in Turn 1, but the sun is bright avove the track.
22:18 UTC There is some rain around the racetrack this evening. Flashbacks from last week anyone?
22:12 UTC Engines fired for the Cook Out Southern 500.
22:04 UTC Pre-race ceremonies for the Southern 500 have now begun.
22:04 UTC Terry Labonte serves as an honorary official today at the Darlington track where he won 23 years ago.
21:47 UTC The top ten for today's race start:
- 1 - #22 - Joey Logano
- 2 - #20 - Christopher Bell
- 3 - #24 - William Byron
- 4 - #8 - Tyler Reddick
- 5 - #18 - Kyle Busch
- 6 - #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
- 7 - #5 - Kyle Larson
- 8 - #45 - Bubba Wallace
- 9 - #12 - Ryan Blaney
- 10 - #34 - Michael McDowell
