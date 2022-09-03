Fire at Night - Fasten Your Seatbelt for 300-Plus MPH Rides

Witnessing an NHRA drag racing event is an exciting and literally earth-shaking experience on its own. The roar of the 1,000-plus horsepower racers is almost beyond description.
Seeing the same at night requires a lengthy list of adjectives to describe the sheer visual power on display. Fans leave in awe and added appreciation of the machines that spew flames from their pipes while traversing 1000 feet (304 meters) in a mere seconds.
That was exactly what fans got to see at Friday's qualifying for the NHRA U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis. Known as the 'Big Go', the event is the biggest and most prestigious event on the association's calendar.
The event brought out a record 25 cars to run in the Top Fuel division. Justin Ashley's 3.716-second run would go on to defeat defending world champion Steve Torrance to top the qualifying evening. Josh Hart, a two-time Indy Top Alcohol dragster winner was third followed by Mike Salinas. Points leader Brittany Force only managed a miserable 19th place posting a time more than a second behind Ashley.
There is nothing humorous about driving a nitro-fueled car down a 1,000-foot (304 meters) strip at night, but Funny Car points leader Robert Hight takes it all in stride. His 3.870-second run bested Bob Tasca III by just 0.008 seconds to take the top qualifying spot moving into Saturday. John Force would place himself in third just slightly behind teammate Tasca III.
Erica Enders who leads the championship points standings regained her form to just barely finish atop the Pro Stock division. Her time of 6.958 seconds was equaled by Dallas Glenn, but she emerged on top due to posting a faster top speed of 209.49 mph (337 kph) versus Glenn's 208.01 mph (335 kph).
Defending Indy winner Eddie Krawic, covered the strip in his Vance and Hines Suzuki in 6.826 seconds to lead the 19-bike field. Angie Smith took the second position followed by Jerry Savoie in the Pro Stock Motorcycle's only qualifying session.
The event continues Saturday highlighted by the Pep Boys Callout.
