Goodyear Bolsters Tire Lineup for Electric Vehicles With Goodyear ElectricDrive

If there is a demand for automotive tires whether it be in auto racing, OEM, or retail replacements, you can bet the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company is in the conversation and oftentimes ahead of the demand.
The Akron, Ohio-based 124-year-old company is as much of a name synonymous with the automotive industry as Ford and General Motors. The company was there with its distinctive winged-foot logo when Henry Ford came calling in 1907 to buy 1,200 sets of tires for his Model T.
Now the company is responding to the tire requirements for the exploding electric vehicle market by adding new tires to its EV line. The all-new Goodyear ElectricDrive all-season tire and two new sizes for the Ultra High-Performance Goodyear ElectricDrive GT are now available nationwide in the U.S.
The new all-season Goodyear ElectricDrive tire is designed to accommodate the increased load requirements of battery-operated vehicles. In addition, the company says its SoundComfort Technology will reduce the level of interior noise. A specialized tread compound arranged in an asymmetric tread pattern is ideal for wet or dry driving conditions and long-lasting tread life. The V-rated 60,000 mile (96,560 km) tread life warranty tire is available in sizes 215/50R17 95V XL and 215/55R17 94V SL
The sizes make the tire suitable for the Nissan Leaf, Chevrolet Bolt and Volt, and Kia Niro EV.
The 40,000-mile tread life warranty, W-rated Ultra High-Performance Goodyear ElectricDrive GT introduced last December, is now available in sizes 255/45R19 104W XL, 235/45R18 98W XL and 235/40R19 96W XL.
“Goodyear remains focused on offering innovative products and technologies for the EV segment and providing drivers with the quality, performance and enhanced treadwear they expect from our brands,” said Michiel Kramer, director of Consumer Product Marketing.
The company claims their Goodyear ElectricDrive tire lineup will cover 44% more of the battery electric vehicles on the road in the U.S. today.
Now the company is responding to the tire requirements for the exploding electric vehicle market by adding new tires to its EV line. The all-new Goodyear ElectricDrive all-season tire and two new sizes for the Ultra High-Performance Goodyear ElectricDrive GT are now available nationwide in the U.S.
The new all-season Goodyear ElectricDrive tire is designed to accommodate the increased load requirements of battery-operated vehicles. In addition, the company says its SoundComfort Technology will reduce the level of interior noise. A specialized tread compound arranged in an asymmetric tread pattern is ideal for wet or dry driving conditions and long-lasting tread life. The V-rated 60,000 mile (96,560 km) tread life warranty tire is available in sizes 215/50R17 95V XL and 215/55R17 94V SL
The sizes make the tire suitable for the Nissan Leaf, Chevrolet Bolt and Volt, and Kia Niro EV.
The 40,000-mile tread life warranty, W-rated Ultra High-Performance Goodyear ElectricDrive GT introduced last December, is now available in sizes 255/45R19 104W XL, 235/45R18 98W XL and 235/40R19 96W XL.
“Goodyear remains focused on offering innovative products and technologies for the EV segment and providing drivers with the quality, performance and enhanced treadwear they expect from our brands,” said Michiel Kramer, director of Consumer Product Marketing.
The company claims their Goodyear ElectricDrive tire lineup will cover 44% more of the battery electric vehicles on the road in the U.S. today.