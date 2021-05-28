2022 Morgan Plus Four, Plus Six Updated With Better Everything

Based on the CX-Generation architecture since 2019, the all-new Plus Six has been joined by a ground-up redesign of the Plus Four in 2020. Morgan updated both of them for the 2022 model year and the upgrades beggar belief considering that we’re dealing with a small, boutique carmaker.
The first change comes in the guise of a revised frame structure that eliminates the requirement for hood rail fasteners. An enhanced seal package around the door and side screen closures improve noise insulation and weather protection. The redesigned “wings badge” is also new for MY 2022, along with the lower intake grille that can be optioned with a black finish.
Customers of the Plus Four and Plus Six roadsters are further treated to bypass valves for the optional Active Sports Exhaust System, which is quiet when you’re driving along in the urban jungle and loud if you’re really pushing the car on a winding road. More comfortable seats, a lockable storage compartment, LED lights for the rear bulkhead, a concierge function for the headlights, and two USB connections are also worth mentioning.
Morgan highlights that all these changes come courtesy of two demographics: the British automaker’s customers and the automotive journalists who drove the Plus Four and Plus Six. This approach is exactly what a boutique carmaker needs to build up a loyal fanbase, which Morgan already had thanks to its 112-old history of making quirky roadsters and quirkier three-wheelers.
Under the hood, the Plus Four rocks a 2.0-liter BMW four-cylinder turbo with 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet (400 Nm) of torque. This mill can be matched to either a stick shift or an eight-speed automatic, and the top speed is rated at 149 mph (240 kph) regardless of the transmission choice.
The Plus Six is the Morgan to have if you want exhilarating performance, for it features the turbo straight-six engine that BMW utilizes in the M340i and M40i models. Also shared with the Toyota GR Supra, the 3.0-liter motor develops 335 horsepower and 369 pound-feet (500 Nm) of torque.
