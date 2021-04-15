Electrogenic Will Electromod Your Obscure Classic, Triumph Stag Included

The sooner we face reality, the faster we start adapting to its new normal. This applies to the automotive industry as well, as we’re ready to embrace the electro-revolution in all forms and manners. That means even our classic cars might one day need to become zero-emissions vehicles to ensure their continued survival.
Luckily, where there’s a will, there’s a way. And today, it’s entirely refreshing to find out that no matter how old or obscure your classic cars are, there’s already a company that’s ready and willing to give it a new electrified lease of life.
Case in point with Britain’s “pioneering classic car electrification company” Electrogenic, which recently announced a couple of “world first” conversions for classic cars that now have an electron-rummaging powertrain. We feel that such little outlets will keep using and abusing the world first term as they keep tapping the extensive pool of old vehicles from various brands.
Anyways, our attention was actually caught by the newly electrified models, a Morgan 4/4 and a Triumph Stag. Of course, the 1957 Morgan 4/4 isn’t exactly fitting for the obscure classic car trope since it’s been in continued production since 1936 until very recently (2019).
On the other hand, the Stag, a 2+2 sports tourer delivered between 1970 and 1978 as a British competitor to legends such as the Mercedes-Benz SL, is a bit more appropriate for the niche. The Oxford-based classic car EV technology expert used its proprietary components for both conversions, including the Hyper9 high-voltage brushless motor in lieu of the ICE option.
For the 1976 Stag, the company got rid of Triumph’s 3.0-liter V8 engine and instead opted for 80 kilowatts of silent electric power—sent to the rear wheels through the car’s original four-speed manual gearbox. There’s also a 37-kWh battery pack which makes do with just a Type 2 charger, but at least it offers a range of up to 150 miles (241 km) on a single charge.
