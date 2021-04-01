1956 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing Shines Like New After Pristine Detailing

4 Watch This Bespoke Dizayn VIP Mercedes V-Class Go Back to First Class Standards

The good folks over at Topaz Detailing tend to support our addiction with great videos of expensive and exotic (or both) vehicles going through some of its numerous procedures. With the company specializing not only in giving them pricy baths, but also all sorts of related activities (including color changes or paint protection film applications), we've never had time to get bored.And we’re not going to start now considering what their YT channel’s latest video (embedded below) is all about. That’s because the outlet took a break from showcasing the latest supercars and hypercars to focus on a significant classic It’s the legendary Mercedes-Benz 300SL, a.k.a. the Gullwing, which is universally considered one of the most important vehicles the automotive industry has ever produced. This example was born in 1956 but doesn’t show its 65 years of age at all because it has been lovingly preserved and/or restored.According to details shared by Topaz, the 300SL is worth almost $1.4 million, and we’re inclined to believe them considering the pristine condition By the way, they’re in part responsible for the latter, as the car went through the company’s Level 3 Correction Detail and came out stunning. As neatly explained in the footage, this procedure includes a total of six intermediate steps to arrive at the desired result.Naturally, achieving an 80 to 95% correction factor doesn’t come cheap, with pricing kicking off at 1,200 British pounds (over $1,650 at the current exchange rates) plus VAT; not to mention it takes up to four days per vehicle. But, considering the finished result, it’s well worth the cash.