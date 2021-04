1980 AMC Pacer With Only 1,884 Miles Is a Malaise-Era Time Capsule

Of course, Pacers are still affordable compared to most American classics from the 1970s, but they're not as cheap as they used to be. Especially if they're all-original and haven't been driven much, like this awesomely pristine 1980 model with only, wait for it, 1,844 miles (2,968 km) on the odo.There's no specific info about how and where this Pacer was stored, but it looks as if it just left the factory 41 years ago. Making things that much better, it's finished in Light Blue and features a matching interior with plush bucket seats.The car is described as being in "highly original condition" and comes with the factory air conditioning system, in-dash clock, and AM/FM radio. It's also fitted with power steering, power brakes, and power door locks, as well as period-correct whitewall tires.Power comes from a matching-numbers, 4.2-liter inline-six engine. Yes, it doesn't have the more desirable 5.0-liter V8, but that engine wasn't available for the 1980 model year , the Pacer's final year on the market. Anyway, the inline-six cranks out 110 horsepower and 210 pound-feet (285 Nm) of torque, which is more than enough for highway and city cruising.The engine mates to a three-speed automatic, one of two options available back then; the other one was a four-speed manual. This Pacer is a DL trim, which means extra badging and chrome trim, and unique rims. The DL package was originally introduced as an upscale trim, but it became the base model in 1978.This Pacer is scheduled to go under the hammer via Mecum Auctions at Indy 2021 on May 14-22. There's no estimate for the sale, but given that it's an all-original, low-mileage example, it should fetch well more than $20,000.As far as I know, the most expensive Pacer ever auctioned changed hands for $28,600 back in 2018. It had less than 2,000 miles (3,219 km) on the odometer, too, so maybe this Pacer will set a new record.You should also know that this isn't the only Pacer listed by Mecum. A second 1980-model-year Pacer DL will go under the hammer during the same event. This car is a white-painted woody wagon with a red interior. The title shows 13,276 miles (21,366 km).