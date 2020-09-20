2022 Mercedes C-Class Wagon and Sedan Show S-Class Styling in Latest Spy Video

Specialized Flexes Its Muscles With the Freshest 2021 S-Works E-bike

For some reason, German automakers are associated with wagons, even though they didn't invent them. You've got Audi with its famous "Avant", BMW trying to make sporty "Tourers" and Mercedes with the "T-Model". In all cases, these are models added to the range in order to appeal to reasonable family car buyers (or taxi firms).Wagons sales in America account for less than 2% of the total market, and even that number is unfairly based on the Subaru Outback's popularity. But despite the rise of crossovers, German companies are still unwilling to give up on the wagon.Our favorite (in this segment) has to be the new BMW 3 Series, which will soon receive the M3 treatment. While imagining a 500 horsepower BMW wagon is fun, this C-Class prototype... isn't. That's because the main job of the model is premium transportation, which results in very understated exterior packaging.The spy video captured by WalkoArt near Stuttgart shows both the W206 C-Class sedan and the S206 wagon with very similar lines to the recently revealed S-Class. There are no gaping intakes or large wings here, just soft curves everywhere.We might seem crazy here, asking for sportiness on the C-Class. However, many customers have ordered the older W205 with the AMG Line optional package. This suggests they don't want vanilla flavor at all.Unfortunately, due to new regulations in the European Union, the 2022 C-Class models will have vanilla engines too. Most of them will have a 2-liter displacement with single or twin turbochargers. There could also be smaller displacements at the bottom of the range, while the fire-breathing C63 V8 is rumored to be replaced by anwith only four cylinders and some electric help.