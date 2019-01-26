autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Detroit Auto Show LIVE  

2020 Mercedes S-Class Spied in Germany, Has Smoking Problem

26 Jan 2019, 19:43 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
It's becoming increasingly difficult to convince people on spending $100,000 for the latest flagship sedan every three years. However, if there's one car that can do that, it's the Mercedes-Benz S-Class.
3 photos
2020 Mercedes S-Class Spied in Germany, Has Smoking Problem2020 Mercedes S-Class Spied in Germany, Has Smoking Problem
The S-Class is synonymous with opulence, class and sometimes even performance. It's had its ups and down, but when the W222 came out six or seven years ago, it was like none of its rivals mattered. But it's time for a replacement, and that comes in the form of the W223.

That's the codename for the 2020 model, though we're not exactly when the official reveal is made. Frankfurt seems like a nice place to look, but the prototype appears far from finished.

Stuttgart spotter Walko Art compiled many shots into one video, but one caught our eye in particular. The S-Class prototype is making smoke like there's no tomorrow. Emissions technology has changed so much in the past couple of month that this might even be a regular "cleansing" cycle, but we're willing to be something has gone wrong.

That's what's testing is for, and Mercedes usually takes at least two years before it puts out a new model. Even though the German giant has already developed a bunch of new technology that came out last year, the 2020 S-Class might be even more advanced and thus likely to go wrong. Hybrids will be dominant, and there's even a change for a 600+ HP Maybach PHEV. V12 will be gone, but at this point, Mercedes is unwilling to give up on diesel.

Styling is changing as well, don't forget. The S-Class is supposedly only going to have one wheelbase, the long one. The body is wider too, but the hood has been pushed down a little for a sportier appearance. The complex-looking headlights and long LED taillights will unmistakenly differentiate it from the predecessor model.

w223 S-Class 2020 mercedes-benz s-class S-Class spyshots spy video
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ CLA Coupe (C118)MERCEDES BENZ CLA Coupe (C118) Entry PremiumMERCEDES BENZ B-Class (W247)MERCEDES BENZ B-Class (W247) Small MPVMERCEDES BENZ GLE (W167)MERCEDES BENZ GLE (W167) Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ EQC 400MERCEDES BENZ EQC 400 Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ A-Class Sedan (V177)MERCEDES BENZ A-Class Sedan (V177) CompactAll MERCEDES BENZ models  
 
 