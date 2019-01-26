2020 Mercedes S-Class Spied in Germany, Has Smoking Problem

It's becoming increasingly difficult to convince people on spending $100,000 for the latest flagship sedan every three years. However, if there's one car that can do that, it's the Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

3 photos



That's the codename for the 2020 model, though we're not exactly when the official reveal is made. Frankfurt seems like a nice place to look, but the prototype appears far from finished.



Stuttgart spotter Walko Art compiled many shots into one video, but one caught our eye in particular. The S-Class prototype is making smoke like there's no tomorrow. Emissions technology has changed so much in the past couple of month that this might even be a regular "cleansing" cycle, but we're willing to be something has gone wrong.



That's what's testing is for, and Mercedes usually takes at least two years before it puts out a new model. Even though the German giant has already developed a bunch of new technology that came out last year, the 2020 S-Class might be even more advanced and thus likely to go wrong. Hybrids will be dominant, and there's even a change for a



Styling is changing as well, don't forget. The S-Class is supposedly only going to have one wheelbase, the long one. The body is wider too, but the hood has been pushed down a little for a sportier appearance. The complex-looking headlights and long LED taillights will unmistakenly differentiate it from the predecessor model.



The S-Class is synonymous with opulence, class and sometimes even performance. It's had its ups and down, but when the W222 came out six or seven years ago, it was like none of its rivals mattered. But it's time for a replacement, and that comes in the form of the W223 That's the codename for the 2020 model, though we're not exactly when the official reveal is made. Frankfurt seems like a nice place to look, but the prototype appears far from finished.Stuttgart spotter Walko Art compiled many shots into one video, but one caught our eye in particular. The S-Class prototype is making smoke like there's no tomorrow. Emissions technology has changed so much in the past couple of month that this might even be a regular "cleansing" cycle, but we're willing to be something has gone wrong.That's what's testing is for, and Mercedes usually takes at least two years before it puts out a new model. Even though the German giant has already developed a bunch of new technology that came out last year, the 2020 S-Class might be even more advanced and thus likely to go wrong. Hybrids will be dominant, and there's even a change for a 600+ HP Maybach PHEV . V12 will be gone, but at this point, Mercedes is unwilling to give up on diesel.Styling is changing as well, don't forget. The S-Class is supposedly only going to have one wheelbase, the long one. The body is wider too, but the hood has been pushed down a little for a sportier appearance. The complex-looking headlights and long LED taillights will unmistakenly differentiate it from the predecessor model.