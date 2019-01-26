2020 Mercedes E-Class Spy Video Confirms Long Taillights for Facelift

The back of the car is the last frontier of design. The sides and front need to be a particular shape for pedestrian crashes and brand identity, but not the rear. That's why you see Audi going extra-wide with its taillights, and Mercedes seems to be traveling down the same rabbit hole.

3 photos







The people in charge of camo are trying to throw us off with their wrap, shaped like the current model. But underneath that, the glow of the new taillights is unmistakable. And that's not the only change. The front end seems to be inspired by the new W223 S-Class, expected to come out about a year before this facelift.



Its torrent of high-end technologies should be shared. At this point, we can tell you about an updated interior with a keenly designed steering wheel and, we hope, the MBUX infotainment.



Engine-wise, they're playing this pretty close to the chest. We already have some radical 2-liter engines like the 300 HP mild hybrid in the E 350. At the same time, the inline-6 mills are said to be the best on the market right now. The way to go from is obviously hybrid, but the E-Class is even sorted in that department, with things like the E 300de. And it's not like they can add a lot more power to the AMGs either. We'll keep you posted as development continues.



Classic Mercedes sedan had two kinds of lights: square if they were on the side of the trunk opening or rectangular if they sat below. The current E-Class (W213) keeps things simple and to the side, but that's going to change during a mid-life facelift. A couple of days ago , we hypothesized this based on our set of winter testing spyshots. However, our CLS inspiration theory has now also been confirmed by Walko Art's video, taken in Daimler's home town.The people in charge of camo are trying to throw us off with their wrap, shaped like the current model. But underneath that, the glow of the new taillights is unmistakable. And that's not the only change. The front end seems to be inspired by the new W223 S-Class, expected to come out about a year before this facelift.Its torrent of high-end technologies should be shared. At this point, we can tell you about an updated interior with a keenly designed steering wheel and, we hope, the MBUX infotainment.Engine-wise, they're playing this pretty close to the chest. We already have some radical 2-liter engines like the 300mild hybrid in the E 350. At the same time, the inline-6 mills are said to be the best on the market right now. The way to go from is obviously hybrid, but the E-Class is even sorted in that department, with things like the E 300de. And it's not like they can add a lot more power to the AMGs either. We'll keep you posted as development continues.