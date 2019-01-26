autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Detroit Auto Show LIVE  

2020 Mercedes E-Class Spy Video Confirms Long Taillights for Facelift

26 Jan 2019, 20:32 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
The back of the car is the last frontier of design. The sides and front need to be a particular shape for pedestrian crashes and brand identity, but not the rear. That's why you see Audi going extra-wide with its taillights, and Mercedes seems to be traveling down the same rabbit hole.
3 photos
2020 Mercedes E-Class Spy Video Confirms Long Taillights for Facelift2020 Mercedes E-Class Spy Video Confirms Long Taillights for Facelift
Classic Mercedes sedan had two kinds of lights: square if they were on the side of the trunk opening or rectangular if they sat below. The current E-Class (W213) keeps things simple and to the side, but that's going to change during a mid-life facelift.

A couple of days ago, we hypothesized this based on our set of winter testing spyshots. However, our CLS inspiration theory has now also been confirmed by Walko Art's video, taken in Daimler's home town.

The people in charge of camo are trying to throw us off with their wrap, shaped like the current model. But underneath that, the glow of the new taillights is unmistakable. And that's not the only change. The front end seems to be inspired by the new W223 S-Class, expected to come out about a year before this facelift.

Its torrent of high-end technologies should be shared. At this point, we can tell you about an updated interior with a keenly designed steering wheel and, we hope, the MBUX infotainment.

Engine-wise, they're playing this pretty close to the chest. We already have some radical 2-liter engines like the 300 HP mild hybrid in the E 350. At the same time, the inline-6 mills are said to be the best on the market right now. The way to go from is obviously hybrid, but the E-Class is even sorted in that department, with things like the E 300de. And it's not like they can add a lot more power to the AMGs either. We'll keep you posted as development continues.

2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E-Class facelift W213 E-Class facelift spyshots spy video
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ CLA Coupe (C118)MERCEDES BENZ CLA Coupe (C118) Entry PremiumMERCEDES BENZ B-Class (W247)MERCEDES BENZ B-Class (W247) Small MPVMERCEDES BENZ GLE (W167)MERCEDES BENZ GLE (W167) Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ EQC 400MERCEDES BENZ EQC 400 Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ A-Class Sedan (V177)MERCEDES BENZ A-Class Sedan (V177) CompactAll MERCEDES BENZ models  
 
 