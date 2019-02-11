2020 Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake Spied With Roof Box, Looks Like Mild Tuning

The new CLA "coupe" isn't technically launched yet, but we bet the Shooting Brake is less than six months away, and we couldn't be more excited. Even the spyshots lead you to believe it's a car for hipster car enthusiasts.

Still, ordinary wagons have gotten a lot more expensive recently. You can easily pay over €40,000 for something as ordinary as a Golf Variant, but you see a lot of those at tuning shows like the big one in Essen or the Worthesee lakeside meet.



With this latest set of spyshots, you feel like Mercedes is taunting that sort of crowd. "Look at me, I have a roof box and my stance is pretty low," says the AMG model, but it has about 1cm chopped from its suspension and a puzzling wing in the middle of its hatch.



There's no question in our mind that the new CLA is better looking. It looks broader and sportier, not to mention the interior is way more interesting than most of its rivals, which you couldn't say before. The engines are going to receive a significant boost as well. Mercedes dropped big bucks to have a competitive 2-liter diesel, but our sweet spot is the HP , it's a perfect Golf R Variant alternative.



