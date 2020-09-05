2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class W206 Prototype Shows Up Naked in Germany

The past year has not been kind to the marketing department of Mercedes-Benz, at least when it comes to the guys and gals in charge of keeping future models under wraps for as long as possible.
So many all-new models wearing the three-pointed star were leaked way ahead of time. First, it was the mid-cycle facelift for the E-Class W213, whose exterior was unwittingly leaked by Mercedes-Benz themselves during a pre-production showcase for the media of camouflaged prototypes in Nevada.
Some of the engineers present at the event had simply forgotten to hide the MBUX displays inside the cars when CGI models of the refreshed E-Class was shown.
A little over a week later, the recently unveiled S-Class W223 was also partially leaked way early, with a pre-production prototype devoid of any camouflage being spotted on what appeared to be a still from a security camera.
Now it’s time to get an early look of the 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class W206, which was spotted in its birthday suit in a Mercedes-Benz facility in Bremen. The photo first appeared on a car-spotter's Instagram page, but has since been deleted. Since the current generation of the C-Class is manufactured in Bremen, the blurry photo likely shows a pre-production model right before it was to be drenched in camouflage for public testing.
It’s pretty hard to observe that many details, but judging from what we can see it seems that the model has a middle specification, with the three-pointed star sitting in the middle of the grille instead of above it.
As previewed by the facelifted E-Class W213 and the all-new S-Class, the smallest RWD-based sedan in the Mercedes-Benz lineup has switched to a more horizontal look for its headlights, which no longer ‘hug’ the engine grille this time.
The same design theme will be carried over on the rear, where the more vertical taillights have gotten slimmer and somewhat similar to its bigger brothers.
We already know that its interior will also play the huge vertical touchscreen theme of the S-Class W223, with most of the analog buttons and switches being replaced by touch, gesture and voice controls. An improved MBUX infotainment system will also be introduced.
Engine wise, expect a plethora of electrified four-cylinders both on gasoline and diesel, with the latest rumors also talking about the AMG versions switching to a hybrid four-pot derived from the M139 in the 45 models.
