Smash Into Next Year's Fishing Season With an Affordable Alumacraft Escape Boat

4 Mazda Miata Shooting Brake Looks Like a Modern Bread Van in Crisp Rendering

3 Death After Nurburgring Pileup Raises Questions on Safety During Weekdays

2 2024 Mazda MX-5 Miata Will Not Be an EV, World Exhales in Relief

1 2022 Mazda MX-5 Gets New Tech to Improve Handling, No Weight Was Added

More on this:

2022 Mazda MX-5 Confirmed With “Kinematic Posture Control” for the U.S. Market

Updated in late 2018 for the 2019 model year, the MX-5 enters 2022 with something called Kinematic Posture Control. Sounds pompous, right? 8 photos



Stronger braking is used when accelerating through the corner, improving the limited-slip effect. Mazda says “the result is more confidence and driving enjoyment,” and I can’t argue with that given how nicely balanced the little roadster already is. What else is new for the 2022 model year?



Well, you can’t get a torque-converter automatic on the Sport and Club trims. The slushbox is optionally available and exclusive to the Grand Touring, which features a slick manual transmission as standard. From the standpoint of exterior design, Platinum Quartz Metallic is the only addition to the color palette. As for the interior, the Grand Touring’s black leather seats can be upgraded to Terracotta Nappa upholstery for an extra $300.



Having mentioned greenbacks, we should also go through the price list of the MX-5 Miata. The soft-top Sport starts at $27,300 compared to $26,830 for the previous model, the Club is $30,800 as opposed to $30,290, and the Grand Touring is $32,300 instead of $31,770 last year. The sweet spot in the lineup, however, is the Club with the Brembo BBS Recaro Package at $35,300 for the roadster and $38,200 for the retractable fastback option.



As ever, U.S. customers are offered the Skyactiv-G engine that delivers 181 horsepower and 151 pound-feet (205 Nm) of torque from 2.0 liters of displacement. Over “KPC is a technology developed by Mazda that manages different vehicle systems to help the MX-5 Miata behave as a harmonious extension of the driver’s body without adding a single gram of weight.” But what does it mean, though? According to the Japanese automaker, Kinematic Posture Control brakes the inner rear wheel very slightly during high-G cornering to suppress body roll and to make steering response feel a bit more linear.Stronger braking is used when accelerating through the corner, improving the limited-slip effect. Mazda says “the result is more confidence and driving enjoyment,” and I can’t argue with that given how nicely balanced the little roadster already is. What else is new for the 2022 model year?Well, you can’t get a torque-converter automatic on the Sport and Club trims. The slushbox is optionally available and exclusive to the Grand Touring, which features a slick manual transmission as standard. From the standpoint of exterior design, Platinum Quartz Metallic is the only addition to the color palette. As for the interior, the Grand Touring’s black leather seats can be upgraded to Terracotta Nappa upholstery for an extra $300.Having mentioned greenbacks, we should also go through the price list of the MX-5 Miata. The soft-top Sport starts at $27,300 compared to $26,830 for the previous model, the Club is $30,800 as opposed to $30,290, and the Grand Touring is $32,300 instead of $31,770 last year. The sweet spot in the lineup, however, is the Club with the Brembo BBS Recaro Package at $35,300 for the roadster and $38,200 for the retractable fastback option.As ever, U.S. customers are offered the Skyactiv-G engine that delivers 181 horsepower and 151 pound-feet (205 Nm) of torque from 2.0 liters of displacement. Over in Australia , the Japanese automaker has recently confirmed that it’s retiring the SkyActiv-G 1.5 due to low demand.

load press release