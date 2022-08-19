2022 Honda Pioneer 1000-6 Deluxe Crew Debuts, You Can Have Five Passengers in It

Honda has extended the Pioneer range with a new version of the popular UTV, which comes with six seats. The model in question is called Honda Pioneer 1000-6 Deluxe Crew, and it is the Crew version of the Pioneer 1000, which is meant to be used for both leisure and work.
The new model is an expansion of the range that was first announced in March 2022, when the Pioneer 1000 was introduced with updates for the 2022 model year. It remains a side-by-side utility vehicle that is imagined to be used at worksites, ranches, or in other outdoor scenarios. The idea is to have a solution to transport people, tools, and cargo in off-road conditions without requiring a full-size pick-up truck or SUV.
Honda has fitted its latest UTV with its 999-cc parallel twin Unicam engine, which is mated to the company's Twin Clutch transmission for ultimate convenience. It can to up to 2,500 lbs. (ca 1,133 kg), while its bed capacity is 1,000 lbs (ca. 453 kg).
The wheelbase is 115.2-inches (292 cm) long, while the turning radius is 18.7-feet wide (5,69 meters). There is also an electric powersteering system implemented, and the suspension is fully-independent front an rear, with 10 inches (25,4 cm) of travel on both axles (the front gets 10.5 inches (26,67 cm), mind you).
The vehicle comes with a selectable tow/haul mode, as well as a self-leveling rear suspension. The practical aspects are ensured by fitting under-seat storage for the rear seats, while the bed can be loaded with tools, supplies, or whatever cargo needs to be carried.
The Pioneer 1000-6 Deluxe Crew marks the longer and roomier version of Honda's Pioneer UTV family, and it also prides itself on having best-in-class second-row space according to its manufacturer's claims, along with a full-size cargo bed.
We are writing about 28 inches (71 cm) of legroom in the second row, and Honda prides itself on easy entry and access. Sure, it is no pick-up truck, you might say, but you cannot fit six people in the average pick-up, either.
If you have a sudden urge to look for the "buy now" button, you should know that orders will be delivered starting in September. Customers who order it in Olive or Crimson will face an MSRP of $21,899, but those interested in the Honda Phantom Camo will have an MSRP of $22,699 in front of them.
