Honda Pioneer Side-By-Sides Return for 2022 to Haunt America’s Trails and Forests

Along with the announcement of a massive lineup of motorcycles and scooters getting revamped for the new model year, Japanese company Honda also pulled the veils off the refreshed family of side-by-sides, the mighty Pioneer.
After back in November, it announced the availability of the Pioneer 500 and 520, Honda now completes the picture by saying the 1000 and 700 will return as well, with improvements where improvements were due.
“When it comes to rec/utility side-by-sides, Honda has the needs of every powersports customer covered,” said in a statement Brandon Wilson, American Honda Manager of Sports & Experiential.
“The Pioneer 1000 is the most technology-laden flagship rec/utility platform on the market, and it’s even better now, thanks to important upgrades. Best of all, the new Trail and Forest versions deliver even more enjoyment for customers seeking specific experiences. Add in the returning Pioneer 700, plus the previously announced Pioneer 520 and 500, and you have an unbeatable lineup. For 2022, life is even better side-by-side.”
The Pioneer 1000 will be available in Trail, Forest, Deluxe and EPS versions, the first meant for “dynamic outdoor excursions with family and friends,” and the second ideal for hunting and fishing trips. All come in either three- or five-people configuration, making for a very extensive lineup to choose from.
Pricing for the upcoming range starts at $16,699 for the 1000 EPS and can go as high as $21,499 for the Trail and Forest variants meant for five people. All refreshed Pioneer 1000 models should be available in dealership as soon as next month.
The 700, on the other hand, is much cheaper than any of the 1000 members, selling for $11,099 for the standard version.
Full details on the models announced this week by Honda can be found in the press release attached below.
