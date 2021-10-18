2022 Honda Civic Si Shows Sexy Back End Ahead of Tomorrow’s Unveiling

While we were keeping a close eye on the upcoming Civic Type R, Honda has just announced that the all-new Civic Si is just a day away from being officially shown to the world.
The hot model, which will bridge the gap between the new-gen Civic family and the 2023 Civic Type R hot hatch, will be unveiled on October 19, at 6:00 a.m. PT (9:00 a.m. ET / 15:00 CET).
Accompanying the announcement is a teaser image that partially reveals the rear design of the car. The model is presented as a sedan, but for now, it is unknown whether this will be the only body style available or if it will be sold as a hatchback too.
Compared to the four-door variant of the 2022 Honda Civic, the new Civic Si sports a similar looking bumper, with horizontal reflectors mounted on each side. The diffuser is a bit more aggressive here, however, and incorporates an exhaust pipe on the right side that will likely be mirrored on the left side too. The red ‘Si’ logo bedecks the trunk lid, and we can also see that it sports a ducktail spoiler in black, contrasting the orange body, and darkened taillamps.
Expected to arrive at dealers across the United States next month, the new generation Civic Si's powertrain is a big unknown. Its predecessor came with a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine, making 205 hp and 192 lb-ft (260 Nm) of torque, and was offered in the Coupe and Sedan flavors. We’d expect a bit more from the upcoming model, though not way more, because it won’t step on the new Civic Type R’s toes.
The range-topping variant of the family will retain the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, mated to a six-speed manual transmission and front-wheel drive. Its predecessor had 306 hp and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) in the U.S.-spec, so the new one, which is due next year, should be punchier.
