2023 Honda Civic Type R Gets Hit With the CGI Stick, Do You Like the Design?

Honda has officially kicked off the Nurburgring testing phase of the 2023 Civic Type R. Expected to be a proper driver's car, the front-wheel drive hot hatch will be unveiled in 2022, and it will launch in the United States next summer.
We have already seen several prototypes of the car in the open, and those have served as a blank canvas for the renderings signed by Kolesa. The digital illustrations portray the model in red, with black accents, Y-spoke wheels, and red brake calipers.
The beefed-up design comprises the two flaps mounted under the front bumper, which otherwise has a wide central air intake, and black trim under the headlights. The clusters flank the honeycomb grille that displays the Type R logo and sports the red Honda emblem in the middle. The side skirts are beefier compared to the normal Civic lineup.
At the back, it has a four-fin diffuser, with cutouts in the middle for the three exhaust pipes, with the center one having a larger diameter than the other two. The bumper incorporates two vertical reflectors, and further up, we can see the Honda, Civic, and Type R badging decorating the tailgate. The most eye-catching feature by far is that big wing attached to the upper part of the tailgate.
With the Volkswagen Golf GTI, Hyundai i30 N, and Renault Megane RS in its sights, the 2023 Civic Type R will still pack a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, mated to a six-speed manual transmission and front-wheel drive. The output and torque have yet to be announced, but in all likelihood, it will be more powerful than its predecessor, which has 306 hp and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque in the U.S.-spec. From 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph), it should take around 5.5 seconds, or perhaps slightly less.
