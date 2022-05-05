2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed Will Pay Homage to 50 Years of BMW M Cars This Summer

This year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed is scheduled to take place from Thursday, June 23 through Sunday, June 26 and one of its central features will be an impressive sculpture paying homage to 50 years of BMW M cars, which also means that some of the most iconic models ever developed by BMW’s Motorsport division will be present.
BMW M got its start back in May of 1972 with just 35 employees. Since then, it has morphed into one of the most successful racing departments and sub-brands in the world. Goodwood visitors will be able to see some of BMW M’s most celebrated vehicles take to the Hill during the event, although separate exhibits will also be present in two main locations: BMW M at Trackside and within the iconic Stable Yard.
The Festival of Speed previously honored BMW with a Central Feature in 2016, when the German carmaker celebrated its centenary with a massive gathering of cars. That Central Feature was presented with a dramatic firework display, accompanied by some of BMW’s greatest cars going up the Hill. There were also 12 iconic current and historic cars present at the BMW M Avenue.
“As BMW M, we feel honored to play a very special role at this year's Festival of Speed. For our 50th anniversary, we couldn't imagine a better place to celebrate our products with fans of the brand. I am particularly looking forward to unveiling a certain vehicle to the world’s public for the first time - a vehicle we have been waiting a long time for,” stated BMW M chief executive officer, Frank van Meel.
In the United States, BMW currently offers a choice of 11 genuine M cars in the M3 Sedan, M4 Coupe, M4 Convertible, M5, M8 Coupe, M8 Convertible, M8 Gran Coupe, X3 M, X4 M, X5 M and X6 M.
