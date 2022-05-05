Model Builder’s Latest DLC Adds American Tank and Patrol Boat, British Fighter Aircraft

Model Builder, the virtual hobby simulator that debuted on PC a few months ago, is getting an important piece of new content this week. The new pack is based on suggestions and feedback received from the community, but what makes it even more appealing is the fact that it’s free for all Model Builder owners.
That being said, if you already have Model Builder, the new free variety pack will add four new models, built from the ground up with varied levels of difficulty. The pack includes an American patrol boat, a British fighter aircraft, an American heavy tank, and android pilot.
The PT-109 is an American patrol boat that entered service all the way back in 1942 and is known for its sturdiness in battles against the Japanese fleet in the Pacific. Moreover, the PT series boats have been very successful in stopping enemy units during the Battle of Guadalcanal.
The PT-109 was usually manned by a crew of 12 to 17 men, which had access to an impressive arsenal, including 21-inch torpedoes, deep-sea bombs, and double-coupled CKMs. Additionally, the PT-109 was fitted with a 4500 hp gasoline engine, which allowed the boat to reach speeds of up to 41 knots (76 km/h) while fully equipped.
Another addition to Model Builder is Hurricane, the iconic British fighter aircraft that played a large role on the frontlines of World War II. The Hurricane was used by the British RAF from 1937 to 1944. It was equipped with an improved engine capable of accelerating to 529 km/h (329 mph). They were first deployed against German bombers, but their design was later improved to be competitive against Messerschmitts, the German fighter aircraft.
The M26 Pershing is an American heavy tank also used during World War II and the Korean War. It was armed with a 90mm cannon and was meant to compete with the German Tigers and Panthers. Under the hood, the M26 Pershing had a Ford engine with 507 hp. It weighed 41 tons and could reach speeds of up to 40 km/h (25 mph). The tank combat range was 160 km (100 miles) and was shielded by 115mm armor.
Last but not least, the free pack includes an android pilot for those who want to spice up their hobby. The Astrocat is the newest generation of semi-sentient android pilots, and part of the Astrocat Girls club.
If you don’t have Model Builder yet, you can pick it up right now via Steam for just €16.79 / $19.99 / £14.99.
