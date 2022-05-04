BMW M240i G42 Faces M2 F87 in a Drag Race, Please Mind the Gap

BMW has launched the 2 Series Coupé last summer, and the German marque is preparing to unleash its new M2. Until that happens, the most powerful version in the G42 range is the M240i. With the next-gen M2 still under wraps, the recently discontinued model was available for a race.
It is the comparison that everyone was thinking about, anyway, and now it is here. While both coupés have an inline-six-cylinder turbocharged gasoline engine and an automated transmission, the similarities between the two BMWs end here.
The M240i Coupé only comes in xDrive form, which means all-wheel drive, all the time, even though it has a rear bias. Meanwhile, the 'old" M2 (F87) only has rear-wheel-drive.
Moreover, the former comes with an eight-speed automatic transmission with a torque converter, while the latter has a seven-speed DCT. Both have their ups and downs, and the inline-six-cylinder turbocharged motors are close as a general idea, but not that close.
Their specs are also similar, but there is a gap in power and torque that favors the M2. The latter also benefits from less weight overall, but it used to be more expensive when it was new, compared to the M240i xDrive.
In a way, the M240i xDrive is a bargain if you compare what it offers with the old M2, but it is no M2, if you know what we mean. The part with "should you care" is a different matter.
We should also point out that the M2 F87 was also offered with a six-speed manual, while the eight-speed automatic is the only option for the top-of-the-line BMW M240i xDrive. The M240i does not come without xDrive either, so you get it whether you want it or not.
Since BMW does not make the older M2 anymore, some of the older examples might gain a bit of resale value if they have proper history and low miles, so they might become even more expensive. This might not apply to all examples, but some M cars have gotten more valuable when their replacements arrived.
The BMW 1 Series M Coupé, for example, was a limited-edition model that instantly became collectible. Even today, second-hand examples are hard to come by, and even those with plenty of miles on the clock have a hefty price tag. The limited production numbers helped it gain that status, but its performance and desirability did the rest of the work.
Depending on the specs and price of the upcoming BMW M2, as the design part is clear at this point, it will remain to be seen whether the F87 generation will suddenly be worth more money or not. Regardless, those who own one will enjoy it, as they have since the first day they have owned it, if you ask us.
With that behind us, time for a drag race! One cannot help but wait for the next M2 to come out and join the fun.
The M240i Coupé only comes in xDrive form, which means all-wheel drive, all the time, even though it has a rear bias. Meanwhile, the 'old" M2 (F87) only has rear-wheel-drive.
Moreover, the former comes with an eight-speed automatic transmission with a torque converter, while the latter has a seven-speed DCT. Both have their ups and downs, and the inline-six-cylinder turbocharged motors are close as a general idea, but not that close.
Their specs are also similar, but there is a gap in power and torque that favors the M2. The latter also benefits from less weight overall, but it used to be more expensive when it was new, compared to the M240i xDrive.
In a way, the M240i xDrive is a bargain if you compare what it offers with the old M2, but it is no M2, if you know what we mean. The part with "should you care" is a different matter.
We should also point out that the M2 F87 was also offered with a six-speed manual, while the eight-speed automatic is the only option for the top-of-the-line BMW M240i xDrive. The M240i does not come without xDrive either, so you get it whether you want it or not.
Since BMW does not make the older M2 anymore, some of the older examples might gain a bit of resale value if they have proper history and low miles, so they might become even more expensive. This might not apply to all examples, but some M cars have gotten more valuable when their replacements arrived.
The BMW 1 Series M Coupé, for example, was a limited-edition model that instantly became collectible. Even today, second-hand examples are hard to come by, and even those with plenty of miles on the clock have a hefty price tag. The limited production numbers helped it gain that status, but its performance and desirability did the rest of the work.
Depending on the specs and price of the upcoming BMW M2, as the design part is clear at this point, it will remain to be seen whether the F87 generation will suddenly be worth more money or not. Regardless, those who own one will enjoy it, as they have since the first day they have owned it, if you ask us.
With that behind us, time for a drag race! One cannot help but wait for the next M2 to come out and join the fun.