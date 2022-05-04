BMW M240i G42 Faces M2 F87 in a Drag Race, Please Mind the Gap

More on this:

1 It's Official: 2023 BMW M2 Will Be Made in Mexico

2 New 2023 BMW M2 Scooped Nibbling on Apexes at the Nurburgring

3 2023 BMW M2 Almost Ready to Open the CLA 45, RS 3 Sedan Hunting Season

4 New 2023 BMW M2 Looks Full of Vim Driving on Ice, Has Some Innocent Sideways Fun

5 2023 BMW M2 Needs 'Gas, Grass, or @$$' Stickers, Because 'Nobody Rides for Free'