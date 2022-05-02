A Very Controversial Ranking of All BMW M3 Generations

Ah, the M3. The model that made BMW what it is today, and the one that defines the slogan of Bayerische Motoren Werke, "The Driver's Car". Usually, the M3 is an upgraded version of the standard 3 Series, with a more powerful engine, advanced aerodynamic elements, upgraded suspension, braking, and many more to improve the vehicle dynamics.
All the M3s are superior and almost perfect driving machines, but some of them are closer to this "perfection element" than the others. As a result, we will rank all the generations for the father of the M division.
6. BMW M3 E36 (1992-1999) - The second generation of M3 was the first to use a six-cylinder engine, and the first to come as a four-door sedan. The Euro-spec M3 had the 3.0-liter inline straight-six with a five-speed manual and 282 hp, while the North American models used the less powerful S50B30US engine, with only 240 hp. It wasn't the most powerful engine out there, but it was a step in the right direction for the German automaker.
We put this model in last place because it's pretty ugly compared to his brothers. Plus, the element of rarity is not there, because BMW produced a ton of them. However, today, the value of an E36 in good shape starts to grow.
BMW was visible in this M3.
Even though it had a big engine, and the actual car was the heaviest in the line of M3s, BMW somehow still managed to give the E90 some of the best balance and steering precision. As a result, in track tests, the M3 outshined almost every time its biggest rivals, the Mercedes C63 AMG and Audi RS4. Able to hit 62 mph (100 kph) per hour in 4.8 seconds, this car's top speed was 155 mph (250 kph).
4. BMW M3 F80 (2014-2019) - The fifth generation was only offered as a sedan because the M3 coupe and convertible models were rebranded as the M4. This new generation was notable for its switch back to a turbocharged six-cylinder engine -- as most of the earlier M3 models had used -- but a departure from the previous generation, which used a V8.
Coming with a body redesign, the F80 paved the way for future generations while still keeping the M heritage known as "The Driver's Car". The F80 engine developed 425 hp from the 3.0-liter straight-six engine, with a top speed of 155 mph.
Being the first M3 with all-wheel drive, the standard one has 473 hp with a 0-62 mph time of 4.1 seconds, while the Competition package has 503 hp, reaching 62 mph in 3.8 seconds. The fact that BMW still gives its customers the option to choose a manual transmission is heart-warming. However, it's available only for the rear-wheel drive.
I really believe that this M3 will be a timeless classic in the future.
2. BMW M3 E30 (1986-1991)- Where it all started: the E30 is the genesis of one of the most incredible sports cars in the world. The first generation of M3 has a great story that deserves to be heard, and it will, soon, during our special BMW M Month.
The 1985 3-series was heavily rebuilt to defeat the Mercedes 190E in the German Touring Car series. But it wasn't that simple, because to get the homologation, BMW had to create a roadworthy version of the M3 racing car to compete. We were left with a vehicle built out of necessity that became a success story and an inspiration for all the automakers.
Powerful enough to feel fast even by modern standards, but at the same time it still feels like a timeless classic. A new 333-horsepower 3.2-liter inline-six-cylinder engine tuned by the M department was introduced, which could do 0-62 mph in 5.1 seconds, with a top speed of 155 mph. As standard, BMW paired it with a six-speed manual transmission.
In the comments, let us know your list of best BMW M3s, plus what you love the most about this legendary model.
All the M3s are superior and almost perfect driving machines, but some of them are closer to this "perfection element" than the others. As a result, we will rank all the generations for the father of the M division.
6. BMW M3 E36 (1992-1999) - The second generation of M3 was the first to use a six-cylinder engine, and the first to come as a four-door sedan. The Euro-spec M3 had the 3.0-liter inline straight-six with a five-speed manual and 282 hp, while the North American models used the less powerful S50B30US engine, with only 240 hp. It wasn't the most powerful engine out there, but it was a step in the right direction for the German automaker.
We put this model in last place because it's pretty ugly compared to his brothers. Plus, the element of rarity is not there, because BMW produced a ton of them. However, today, the value of an E36 in good shape starts to grow.
BMW was visible in this M3.
Even though it had a big engine, and the actual car was the heaviest in the line of M3s, BMW somehow still managed to give the E90 some of the best balance and steering precision. As a result, in track tests, the M3 outshined almost every time its biggest rivals, the Mercedes C63 AMG and Audi RS4. Able to hit 62 mph (100 kph) per hour in 4.8 seconds, this car's top speed was 155 mph (250 kph).
4. BMW M3 F80 (2014-2019) - The fifth generation was only offered as a sedan because the M3 coupe and convertible models were rebranded as the M4. This new generation was notable for its switch back to a turbocharged six-cylinder engine -- as most of the earlier M3 models had used -- but a departure from the previous generation, which used a V8.
Coming with a body redesign, the F80 paved the way for future generations while still keeping the M heritage known as "The Driver's Car". The F80 engine developed 425 hp from the 3.0-liter straight-six engine, with a top speed of 155 mph.
Being the first M3 with all-wheel drive, the standard one has 473 hp with a 0-62 mph time of 4.1 seconds, while the Competition package has 503 hp, reaching 62 mph in 3.8 seconds. The fact that BMW still gives its customers the option to choose a manual transmission is heart-warming. However, it's available only for the rear-wheel drive.
I really believe that this M3 will be a timeless classic in the future.
2. BMW M3 E30 (1986-1991)- Where it all started: the E30 is the genesis of one of the most incredible sports cars in the world. The first generation of M3 has a great story that deserves to be heard, and it will, soon, during our special BMW M Month.
The 1985 3-series was heavily rebuilt to defeat the Mercedes 190E in the German Touring Car series. But it wasn't that simple, because to get the homologation, BMW had to create a roadworthy version of the M3 racing car to compete. We were left with a vehicle built out of necessity that became a success story and an inspiration for all the automakers.
Powerful enough to feel fast even by modern standards, but at the same time it still feels like a timeless classic. A new 333-horsepower 3.2-liter inline-six-cylinder engine tuned by the M department was introduced, which could do 0-62 mph in 5.1 seconds, with a top speed of 155 mph. As standard, BMW paired it with a six-speed manual transmission.
In the comments, let us know your list of best BMW M3s, plus what you love the most about this legendary model.