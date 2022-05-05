New BMW M3 Touring Might Premiere Later Than Expected

It’s been almost two years since BMW’s M Division announced its plans to launch the first-ever M3 Touring and the car has yet to make its debut. Judging by the multitude of teasers, we thought that the unveiling might take place sooner rather than later, and we honestly believed that it is due this month.
However, it appears that we were wrong, because despite talking about it officially and revealing that sexy back end, BMW might show it in June. That is what BMWBlog claims anyway, and since they haven’t said where they got this alleged information from, we’d advise you to take it with the proverbial pinch of salt.
From the numerous images and videos of the car that have made their way to the world wide web, we have a clear picture of what to expect from the Munich firm’s challenger to the likes of the Audi RS 4 Avant and Mercedes-AMG C 63 Estate. More aggressive design over the long-roof 3er, upgraded chassis, bigger brakes, and a punchy engine breathing air from behind the bucktooth grille that actually looks better on this model.
In the power department, it has been reported that the M3 Touring will adopt the same engine as the M3 Competition and M4 Competition. The twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six pushes out 503 hp (510 ps / 375 kW) and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque in this configuration, and it will likely retain those numbers in the five-door variant. The thrust is understood to be channeled to the xDrive rear-biased all-wheel drive system, developed by the M Division, through an eight-speed automatic transmission.
In all likelihood, it won’t be available with rear-wheel drive, and the stick shift at all. From rest to 62 mph (0-100 kph), it might take around 4 seconds, and it should max out at 155 mph (250 kph), or higher when ordered with the optional M Driver’s Pack. By comparison, the RS 4 Avant needs 4.1 seconds to hit 62 mph from a standstill and tops out at 155 mph (250 kph), or 174 mph (280 kph) if had with the RS Dynamic Package.
Expect a front end identical to that of the M3 Sedan, quad exhaust pipes out back, aggressively-styled diffuser attached to the bumper, M wheels and colors, and, according to the automaker, a roof spoiler made using a 3D printer. Front seats with extra side bolstering, dedicated entry sills, M logos, exclusive upholstery and trim, and other stuff should be found in the cabin.
Deliveries will kick off in Europe not long after the official unveiling, and if the latest reports are correct, then it will not launch in North America at all, which is unfortunate, as it would have been a well-deserved breath of fresh air.
