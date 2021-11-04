5 You Can Now Have a Mustang Mach-E Electric Crate Engine for Your Classic Ford

4 1965 Ford Mustang Sees Daylight After 25 Years, No Attempts to Start the Engine

3 Ford Explorer Police Cruiser Ain’t Exactly a Dragster in Disguise, Goes Racing Anyway

2 Snoop Dogg Gives Wife Shante Broadus a 1966 Mustang GT for Her Birthday

More on this:

2022 Ford Maverick SUV Rendering Looks Tantalizing

Developed specifically for a varied selection of body options, the Ford C2 vehicle architecture underpins everything from five-door hatchbacks to wagons, crossovers, and even a pickup truck. The latter is called Maverick, a compact-sized trucklet assembled in Mexico alongside the Bronco Sport. 63 photos



On the other hand, there are two problems with a family-sized Maverick with an extra row of seats instead of a bed. Firstly, the SUV would eat into the sales of the Escape and Bronco Sport. Secondly, it would also steal customers from the best-selling Ford sport utility vehicle in North America because the biggest selling point of the Explorer is the seven-seat interior.



That said, it’s worth remembering that you can morph the Maverick into a utility vehicle of sorts by paying $3,500 for the SnugTop bed cap that matches the body color of the unibody truck. The only issue with the SnugTop bed cap is purely visual, as in that it’s not flush with the roofline.



But still, we’re nothing but wishful thinking here because Ford can’t even make the Maverick fast enough to satisfy demand. The Dearborn-based automaker has stopped production twice last month, and November kicked off with a



Priced from $19,995 for the XL and capable of getting 42 mpg (5.6 liters per 100 kilometers) in the city, the Maverick does present a viable alternative to compact-sized crossovers. It also happens to be capable of hauling more than enough whatnots, including Given that Ford already makes the Bronco Sport, Escape, and Lincoln Corsair on this platform, is there any reasoning to developing a three-row utility vehicle based on the Maverick? This Photoshopped design study from Kleber Silva explores that possibility, and it’s an enticing proposal in this exact spec thanks to chunky all-terrain tires and the suspension lift kit.On the other hand, there are two problems with a family-sized Maverick with an extra row of seats instead of a bed. Firstly, thewould eat into the sales of the Escape and Bronco Sport. Secondly, it would also steal customers from the best-selling Ford sport utility vehicle in North America because the biggest selling point of the Explorer is the seven-seat interior.That said, it’s worth remembering that you can morph the Maverick into a utility vehicle of sorts by paying $3,500 for the SnugTop bed cap that matches the body color of the unibody truck. The only issue with the SnugTop bed cap is purely visual, as in that it’s not flush with the roofline.But still, we’re nothing but wishful thinking here because Ford can’t even make the Maverick fast enough to satisfy demand. The Dearborn-based automaker has stopped production twice last month, and November kicked off with a five-day halt at the Hermosillo plant due to material shortages.Priced from $19,995 for the XL and capable of getting 42 mpg (5.6 liters per 100 kilometers) in the city, the Maverick does present a viable alternative to compact-sized crossovers. It also happens to be capable of hauling more than enough whatnots, including two bikes with the tailgate down.

Editor's note: SnugTop bed cap and regular Maverick also pictured in the gallery. SnugTop bed cap and regular Maverick also pictured in the gallery.