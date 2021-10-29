2022 Ford Maverick, Bronco Sport Production to Halt Due to Material Shortages

So far in October, the Hermosillo plant in Mexico has been shuttered twice: between October 11th and October 12th as well as October 15th. On both occasions, FoMoCo quoted a shortage of materials without specifying if the shortage concerns trim pieces or semiconductors.
According to a union statement cited by Reuters, the Hermosillo facility will face additional downtime between the 1st and 5th of November due to material shortages. Once again, we’ve been left in the dark about the materials responsible for this downtime. But nevertheless, the five-day halt will have a noticeable outcome in the automaker’s fourth-quarter results.
Scheduled to enter production at Hermosillo in December 2021, the hybrid-engined Maverick is the most affordable pickup truck in America today. First deliveries of the fuel-sipping model are planned for January 2022, and the wait is definitely worth it because the Environmental Protection Agency has rated the base four-cylinder hybrid at 42 miles per gallon in the city.
That’s 5.6 liters per 100 kilometers, which is tremendously good for a compact-sized vehicle. The standard powerplant in the XL, XLT, and Lariat delivers 191 ponies and 155 pound-feet (210 Nm) of torque. As for downsides, you can’t get all-wheel drive, and the only transmission offered for the hybrid is a bland electronic continuously variable transmission.
On the upside, Maverick customers are further offered the 2.0-liter EcoBoost with front- or all-wheel drive and a good ol' automatic that features eight forward ratios. As for the Bronco Sport that’s also produced in Hermosillo, the Escape-based crossover is flaunting a 1.5-liter EcoBoost three-pot turbo as the standard mill and the 2.0-liter EcoBoost in the Badlands off-road trim level. Speaking of which, all trim levels will get a little more expensive.
The Badlands, which is arguably the grade you want because of the four-cylinder lump, will retail from $35,430 for MY 2022. At the lowest end of the spectrum, the Base will be $28,760 after a destination fee of $1,495. For the sake of comparison, the body-on-frame Bronco two-door Base starts at $29,300, excluding the destination charge, while four doors cost $33,450.
