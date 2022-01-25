2022 Ford Maverick Orders Halting This Week, 23MY Orders Beginning This Summer

A dealer memo from the Ford Motor Company reveals three key dates for the Maverick. First and foremost, authorized retailers have until January 27th to submit orders for the 2.0-liter EcoBoost. Come February 2nd, dealers must complete the retail order verification process for 22MY scheduling.
The dealer memo, which comes courtesy of our friends at the Maverick Truck Club, further confirms that retail orders will reopen this summer for the 2023 Maverick in both 2.5-liter hybrid and 2.0-liter EcoBoost forms.
Why is the Blue Oval halting orders this week, one might ask? Simply put, FoMoCo can’t make the unibody truck fast enough to satisfy demand. It’s the same problem the Dearborn-based automaker faces with the Bronco and F-150 Lightning, a problem that’s only exacerbated by ongoing shortages.
On the other hand, Ford rightfully deserves a thumbs up for halting orders instead of taking as many orders as technically possible without any regard to punctual delivery windows. Think, for instance, about the countless 2021 Bronco customers who still haven’t received their rightful off-road SUVs.
Listed from $19,995 excluding taxes for the XL trim level with the 2.5-liter hybrid powertrain that includes a continuously variable transmission, the Maverick isn’t only an Escape in drag. It’s a Built Ford Tough product with a payload of 1,500 pounds (680 kilograms) across the lineup and from 2,000 to 4,000 pounds (make that 907 to 1,814 kilograms) of towing capacity.
It's also pretty well equipped right off the bat, offering the strict essentials of a daily driver and a little bit on top of that. Opting for the 2.0-liter turbo unlocks more power (obviously), but this engine option also enables the switch to independent rear suspension if you specify the AWD system.
The only true challenger to Ford’s dominance of the compact pickup segment is Hyundai. Dubbed Santa Cruz, the South Korean automaker’s trucklet is more expensive and doesn’t have a hybrid option. On the other hand, Hyundai makes the Santa Cruz in the U.S. while Ford relies on Mexico’s cheaper labor to produce the Maverick at the Hermosillo plant.
