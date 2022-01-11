2022 Ford Maverick "Mav 1" Flaunts Mustang Mach 1 Graphics

Customization is a very broad term. In the automotive world, it can range from a simple wheel swap to the “Gold Dust” 1962 Lincoln Continental we’ve recently covered here on autoevolution. But for a certain Maverick owner, customization meant Mustang Mach 1 graphics for his little truck.
Mustangs have been a huge part of mdl20813’s life, ranging from his dad’s 1965 pony car to an SVT Contour they modified into a Bullitt homage. The all-wheel-drive XLT in the photo gallery wears black-and-orange decals over Cactus Gray paintwork, a combo that obviously mirrors the black-and-orange decals and Fighter Jet Gray exterior finish of the Mustang Mach 1.
mdl20813 has also modified the FX4-equipped truck with blacked-out badges up front and out back, as well as blacked-out XLT insignias on the front fenders. The 17-inch aluminum wheels are completely stock, whereas the factory-equipped tires have been swapped for all-terrain Toyos.
Extremely tasteful, the EcoBoost-powered truck has received plenty of positive reactions from other Maverick owners. “Very nice personal touch,” said OTACORB on the Maverick Truck Club forum. “This truly makes it unique and yours,” which is exactly what auto customization is all about.
To whom it may concern, the OP worked with Creative Wraps in Kuna for the graphics. “Sent them photos of the Mach 1, then we traded ideas and design proofs until we landed on the final setup. Good guys, solid work, and reasonable prices.” As for the blackened emblems, mdl20813 used a readily available kit which is currently listed at just under $50 sans shipping.
Recently crowned North American Truck of the Year, the Maverick is available in three grades and with two powertrain choices. The mid-range XLT trim level starts at $22,360 before options and the destination charge. Including the 2.0L turbo, all-wheel drive, and FX4 package, the "Mav 1" retails at just under $29,000, excluding the custom graphics and all-terrain tires.
