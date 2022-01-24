2022 Shelby Baja Raptor Packs 525 HP, Priced From $124,820

Based on the EcoBoost V6-engined Ford F-150 Raptor, the Shelby-tuned pickup we’re covering today is “the most polished off-road truck we have ever offered” according to Shelby American. But at second glance, this dune-bashing truck appears to have been styled by Tonka’s design team.
Covered by a three-year limited warranty, this fellow boasts a Baja-style hood with intake and extraction vents, power steps with rock sliders and lights, cool side graphics and striping, a painted front grille insert with LEDs for good measure, a flat black-painted steel front bumper with 30 inches worth of LEDs, two 10-inch driving lights, as well as a steel rear bumper.
The makeover continues with driving and square lights for the aforementioned rear bumper, a steel chase rack, a power-actuated up/down light bar, and spare wheel mounts. Gifted with 18-inch forged aluminum wheels mounted with 37s, the Shelby Baja Raptor goes overboard on the inside as well. Deep-tinted windows open the list of upgrades, followed by carbon accents, embroidered floor mats, genuine leather and red stitching for the seats, a serialized plaque, and billet racing pedals.
Available for purchase through authorized retailers in the United States and Canada, the no-nonsense overlander starts at $124,820 including the donor F-150 Raptor that’s listed by the Ford Motor Company from $64,145 at press time. If you believe that’s a little too much for some visual garnish, you’re not alone. Shelby American is known for squeezing as many dollars as possible from its builds, but the list of modifications doesn’t end here.
The 3.5-liter V6 powerplant now features performance-oriented upgrades that include a high-flow intake system, aluminum intercooler, one-piece heat shield, a less restrictive exhaust system, and a proprietary tune that levels up the EcoBoost mill to 525-plus horsepower and 610-plus pound-feet (827 Nm). A BDS suspension lift sums up the look-at-me package.
