2022 Ford Maverick Oil Change Detailed

The 2022 model year Maverick is the most affordable new Ford currently on sale in U.S. showrooms. A 2.5-liter hybrid like the one in the featured video retails at $19,995 before destination charge and extras, which is peanuts compared to the $29,170 Escape Hybrid on which it’s based.
As to servicing, even the uninitiated can tackle an oil and filter change.
It all starts with the parts you need, which are reassuringly inexpensive. On the one hand, we’re presented with 0W-30 full synthetic motor oil. Blake Getz, the video uploader, initially wanted to purchase Motorcraft-branded oil, but had to settle for six quarts (5.7 liters) of O’Reilly-branded oil. To whom it may concern, the .pdf attached at the end of this article shows that 5.7 quarts (5.4 liters) is the oil capacity of the hybrid-powered trucklet.
The other item you absolutely need is the oil filter, namely the Motorcraft FL-910S that features an anti-drain back valve constructed from silicone. This material provides good thermal resistance. Ramps make the oil change that much easier compared to using a jack. Under the truck, you’re presented with a few Torx screws that have to come off to remove the engine splash shield.
Once those are off along with the black-finished underbody panel, you can easily notice the old filter and drain plug. The latter’s removal can be done with a 15-millimeter socket, and Blake manages to save the bolt and the gasket for reuse. Once the yucky stuff drains out of the oil pan, you’ll have to use a wrench to remove the oil filter. The OP highlights “the factory oil filter is a lot smaller, which is why I had to use pliers to get this thing off.”
After oiling the gasket, the new filter is ready to be tightened by hand. Use an oil filter adapter to tighten it snugly. Put the drain plug back in, preferably with a brand-new gasket, then start pouring oil with the help of a funnel.
In the first instance, dumping five quarts is a sure bet considering the oil capacity of the four-pot mill. Blake then takes his truck off the ramps to check the oil level on level ground. He then adds a little bit more than half a quart of engine oil, fastens the cap, puts the dipstick back in, and that’s almost it!
Now, all that remains is to reset the oil life meter in the settings menu.
It all starts with the parts you need, which are reassuringly inexpensive. On the one hand, we’re presented with 0W-30 full synthetic motor oil. Blake Getz, the video uploader, initially wanted to purchase Motorcraft-branded oil, but had to settle for six quarts (5.7 liters) of O’Reilly-branded oil. To whom it may concern, the .pdf attached at the end of this article shows that 5.7 quarts (5.4 liters) is the oil capacity of the hybrid-powered trucklet.
The other item you absolutely need is the oil filter, namely the Motorcraft FL-910S that features an anti-drain back valve constructed from silicone. This material provides good thermal resistance. Ramps make the oil change that much easier compared to using a jack. Under the truck, you’re presented with a few Torx screws that have to come off to remove the engine splash shield.
Once those are off along with the black-finished underbody panel, you can easily notice the old filter and drain plug. The latter’s removal can be done with a 15-millimeter socket, and Blake manages to save the bolt and the gasket for reuse. Once the yucky stuff drains out of the oil pan, you’ll have to use a wrench to remove the oil filter. The OP highlights “the factory oil filter is a lot smaller, which is why I had to use pliers to get this thing off.”
After oiling the gasket, the new filter is ready to be tightened by hand. Use an oil filter adapter to tighten it snugly. Put the drain plug back in, preferably with a brand-new gasket, then start pouring oil with the help of a funnel.
In the first instance, dumping five quarts is a sure bet considering the oil capacity of the four-pot mill. Blake then takes his truck off the ramps to check the oil level on level ground. He then adds a little bit more than half a quart of engine oil, fastens the cap, puts the dipstick back in, and that’s almost it!
Now, all that remains is to reset the oil life meter in the settings menu.