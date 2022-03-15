1956 Ford F-100 “Sad Face” Has Skulls Under the Hood

Despite the many ongoing auctions taking place across the United States, it’s been a while since we’ve seen a pickup truck worthy of more than just a quick glance as it shoots across our screens. But now, as Mecum is getting ready to kick off its event in Glendale, Arizona, later this week, we stumbled across this beautiful piece of custom work.
In the world of old half-tons, few nameplates are as iconic as Ford’s F-100. Born as the F-1 in 1948 and rechristened F-100 once the second generation came around in 1953, the pickup is also one of the favorite platforms for incredible conversions being performed in shops across the States.
The one you’re looking at now is not far in terms of design and technology than others of its kind we’ve seen over the years, but does bring a few unique touches that make it worthy of its fifteen minutes of fame.
Listed by Mecum with an estimate of between $100,000 and $120,000, the pickup, which we named Sad Face for obvious reasons, packs certain features that tie it to both Italian supercars and American muscle cars.
The paint that wraps around the worked body is called Satin White, a color made famous by certain Lamborghinis out there. It is enhanced by hydro-dipped carbon fiber elements, namely the door handles, windshield trim, headlight housings, grille, and bumpers - speaking of bumpers, they come from a 1968 Chevrolet Camaro.
The pure exterior of the truck hides an interior in tan leather, sporting Dakota Digital gauges and an assortment of modern features people today would not imagine driving without: push-button start, a Pioneer touchscreen, and back up camera.
Under the hood, the F-100 holds a 6.2-liter V8 engine working a 4-speed automatic transmission and breathing through a Netami dual exhaust system. It's not the engine itself that's impressive though, or the performance figures we know nothing about, but the skulls featured on it, screaming away at whoever is watching.
The truck is scheduled to go under the hammer on Friday, March 18.
