Oh, No, They're Putting New Ford Mustangs on Oversized Floaters in Florida Now

The owner of this S550 Ford Mustang wanted his ride to be “different,” and what better way to achieve that than by tweaking it inside and out, and giving it massive wheels, right?
Filmed in sunny Miami on a rather cloudy day, this once fine pony car has been turned into a ridiculous ride. And we’re not only talking about those huge floaters, which are no less than 32 inches in diameter, but the light blue finish too, the custom grille, underbody lights, and all sorts of other tweaks.
Well, ‘tweaks’ is definitely too soft a word to describe this open-top Mustang, which also sports a custom interior, adorned with the typical logos. That’s not where its owner drew the line, however, because instead of the rear backseat, otherwise cramped, it has added a lot of speakers, and more of them have been placed inside the aftermarket door cards, juiced up by the new infotainment system.
At this point, you might be wondering what engine it uses, and the answer came from the young man whose name is written on the dotted line of this two-door: the four-cylinder. That would be the 2.3-liter EcoBoost in case you forgot, which pushes out 310 hp and 350 pound-feet (475 Nm) of torque straight from the factory. Ah well, at least he didn’t ruin a V8-powered ‘Stang for show-and-tell purposes.
Now, about that desire of wanting something “different,” it was the reason behind going with the Ford Mustang, and not the Dodge Challenger or Chevrolet Camaro, the owner explained. That’s because so many people have turned those vehicles into similar builds over the years that they are not exactly uncommon anymore. We would have said ‘unicorns’ rather than ‘uncommon,’ but we would have probably offended the mythical creature, and we don’t want to do that, do we?
Well, ‘tweaks’ is definitely too soft a word to describe this open-top Mustang, which also sports a custom interior, adorned with the typical logos. That’s not where its owner drew the line, however, because instead of the rear backseat, otherwise cramped, it has added a lot of speakers, and more of them have been placed inside the aftermarket door cards, juiced up by the new infotainment system.
At this point, you might be wondering what engine it uses, and the answer came from the young man whose name is written on the dotted line of this two-door: the four-cylinder. That would be the 2.3-liter EcoBoost in case you forgot, which pushes out 310 hp and 350 pound-feet (475 Nm) of torque straight from the factory. Ah well, at least he didn’t ruin a V8-powered ‘Stang for show-and-tell purposes.
Now, about that desire of wanting something “different,” it was the reason behind going with the Ford Mustang, and not the Dodge Challenger or Chevrolet Camaro, the owner explained. That’s because so many people have turned those vehicles into similar builds over the years that they are not exactly uncommon anymore. We would have said ‘unicorns’ rather than ‘uncommon,’ but we would have probably offended the mythical creature, and we don’t want to do that, do we?