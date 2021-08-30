2022 Ford Focus Facelift and Ford Focus ST Facelift Spied Testing Together

Ford is working on the facelift version of its Focus model range. This time, our spy photographers have captured the Blue Oval's compact-class model being tested with its performance-oriented sibling, the Focus ST. Both prototypes come with less camouflage than ever before.
The Focus ST shows a new color for the range, which seems inspired by the one of the Puma ST. It is a nice shade of green, and if it is like the one of the Puma ST, it looks great in real life. Just like its sibling, it comes with the company's revised daytime running lights. If you take a look through the photo gallery, you can even see the Focus ST activating its turn signals.
Since Ford engineers are testing the two prototypes together, it is easy for us to see the difference between the Focus and the Focus ST with the facelift. The front bumper is a bit more tamed on the Focus, while the ST's has a few sharp edges. That is all we can distinguish through the camouflage layer on the front.
Meanwhile, the profile of the facelifted Focus is uncovered. Its rear bumper is covered with camouflage, and so is the area around its taillights. However, we can still see the difference between the ST and the regular Focus. The former comes with twin tailpipes that are integrated inside a body-colored diffuser.
The regular version of the Focus comes with a single tailpipe and a black ornament for the lower part of the bumper. The same ornament is present on the ST, but it is trimmed to feature an extra part that is painted in body color, as well as an extra tailpipe. The taillights appear to be identical at this point.
Unlike the second-generation Focus or third-generation Focus, Ford will not build an RS version of its compact model. That means no big rear wing on the back, and the ST version of the Focus does not even feature a larger trunk lid spoiler than its regular brother.
The facelifted version of the Ford Focus and Ford Focus ST should arrive as a 2022 model year vehicle, and we expect to see its public unveiling soon.
