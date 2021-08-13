2022 Ford Focus Facelift Spied High-Altitude Testing

Codenamed C519 after the C2 vehicle architecture, the fourth-gen Focus isn’t exactly the sharpest car in the compact segment. It came out in 2018 for the 2019 model year, hence the urgent need for a nip and tuck job.
Spied high-altitude testing in Spain in the guise of a validation prototype with the steering wheel on the right side and British plates, the station wagon in the photo gallery is called Tournier back home in Germany where it’s manufactured and Estate in the United Kingdom. Based on the design of the multi-spoke alloy wheels that feature Michelin rubber, we’re looking at the Titanium X that sits right below the crossover-inspired Active grade.
As you can easily tell from the photographs in the gallery, Ford of Europe didn’t bother improving the side profile over the pre-facelift model. The biggest aesthetic upgrades can be found up front and out back where you’ll find LED-accented lights, a revamped front bumper, and a Mondeo-esque front grille that mimics a bottom feeder and various Aston Martin models.
The exhaust pipe that exits from underneath the right side of the rear valance panel can mean a lot of things, starting with a 1.0-liter EcoBoost three-cylinder turbo gasoline motor and topping with a 2.0-liter EcoBlue four-cylinder turbo diesel. The only step higher is the 2.3-liter EcoBoost, which is currently exclusive to the Focus ST hot hatch. As a brief refresher, the fourth generation was intended to receive the RS treatment but Ford of Europe had to axe it over the intricacy of the hybridized 2.3-liter EcoBoost.
From the driver’s perspective, the biggest change for the 2022 model year may come in the form of SYNC 4. You can barely tell from these photos that Ford has changed the bezel of the infotainment system, and but only time will tell if the compact car will get the same touchscreen as the Mustang Mach-E. Arguably the most notable improvements over SYNC 3 are wireless CarPlay and Android Auto together with over-the-air software updates.
