Seems Impossible But You Can Buy a Brand New Norton Dominator SS

The Norton Dominator SS was first produced in 2015 - as a 2016 model for sale - and the inspiration for the superbike came directly from the earlier Norton Domiracer. 6 photos



The



In answer to the market, Norton took the “featherbed” frame and a motor based on the mill from the Commando 961 - a parallel twin - and tried to build a bike that would appeal to a more casual and less track-day obsessed rider.



But the Dominator SS was a heady ride as well featuring an oil-cooled 961cc parallel-twin which cranked out 84 bhp. While the first Dominator was created in 1949, it came equipped with a Norton parallel-twin engine designed by Bert Hopwood.



The feature most coveted by Norton enthusiasts and racers was the sublime “featherbed frame” design. The featherbed frame was invented by the McCandless brothers and it gave Norton a huge leg up on the competition as it vastly improved the performance and handling of their racing motorcycles in 1950. Applauded as revolutionary for the time, the McCandless brothers frames were said to provide the best handling frame available to a racer. Norton later adopted the frame design for Norton production machines and it became, over time, the first choice of custom builders such as the Triton.



It was this heritage that Norton wanted to recapture for the 21st century, for a motorcycle buying public who may never have heard of the Dominator or its Isle of Man TT winning Featherbed frame.



This example of the Dominator SS has never been ridden and sports just 5 miles on the clock. This immaculate example - number 173 of a limited edition of only 200 made worldwide -, was purchased and picked up directly from the UK factory in June 2016.



Never registered, this part of a private collection has been stored over the course of its lifetime in climate-controlled storage, includes a European Certificate of Conformity, all Norton purchase documents and two exhaust systems (one for the road and one for racing).



You can buy it here on eBay for just over $41000 USD.



