1973 Norton Commando 850 Restomod Prepares to Wow the Crowd at Online Auction

It’s virtually impossible to find a petrolhead who doesn't love an unmarred Commando from the ‘70s. 19 photos



Among the plentiful bargains you’ll stumble upon when browsing these online entities, we discovered a 1973 Norton Commando 850 that’s going on the block at this very moment. The BaT



Besides undergoing a meticulous repaint in 2017, the bike also received an array of aftermarket components over the course of its lifetime. These goodies include Hagon shocks, Lansdowne fork cartridge inserts and premium single-disc front brake setup developed by Brembo.



The



So far, this state of affairs is already pretty exciting, but the overhauled 828cc parallel-twin is where the real party’s at! Optimal performance is made possible thanks to a plethora of higher-spec internals, such as ceramic-coated pistons, a Megacycle camshaft and a single 34 mm (1.3 inches) Mikuni carb, as well as honed cylinders, new valves and youthful seals.



Earlier this year, Norton's retro artifact was treated to fresh fluids in preparation for the sale. Well, how's that for a snazzy restomod?

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

