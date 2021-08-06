2022 Ford Focus Facelift Shows Off Revised DRLs in Latest Spy Photos

3 Detroit’s Big Three Come Together in Shared, Big "Aspiration" for the EV Market

The fourth-generation Focus isn't available in the United States, and Ford is having a little bit of trouble selling the compact in Europe as well. To whom it may concern, the Blue Oval moved 48,651 units of the Focus in the first half of 2021 while the Puma crossover accounted for 83,246.



According to a representative, “increased CO2 taxation and the high cost of developing some form of electrification for a low volume of vehicles” is how Ford explains the change of plans. It pains me to say this as a hot-hatchback enthusiast, but they’re completely right for canning this project.



Japanese automaker Honda, by comparison, will redesign the Civic Type R with the same 2.0-liter turbo, limited-slip differential, and manual box as the current model. As for the Dearborn-based automaker, the European division couldn’t make a case for anything other than a mid-cycle refresh.



Spied with plenty of camouflage up front and out back, the prototype in the photo gallery features revised headlights and daytime running lights for a more contemporary signature. The front bumper and grille are tweaked as well, and the LED-accented taillights are a little different in their own right.



Based on the ground clearance and plastic garnish around the wheel arches, we’re also looking at the Active variant mentioned a few paragraphs earlier. Over in Germany where the Euro-spec Focus is manufactured, this version is offered with two equipment groups and three powerplants. The 1.0-liter EcoBoost opens the list with a small turbo and three cylinders whereas the



