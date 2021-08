2022 Ford Focus Facelift Shows Off Revised DRLs in Latest Spy Photos

AWD

The Ford Motor Company even offers a faux crossover in the guise of the Focus Active, which is front-wheel drive although the platform on which it’s based supports all-wheel drive. The Focus RS that was unfortunately nipped in the bud should’ve beenas well, but it was not meant to be.According to a representative, “increased CO2 taxation and the high cost of developing some form of electrification for a low volume of vehicles” is how Ford explains the change of plans. It pains me to say this as a hot-hatchback enthusiast, but they’re completely right for canning this project.Japanese automaker Honda, by comparison, will redesign the Civic Type R with the same 2.0-liter turbo, limited-slip differential, and manual box as the current model. As for the Dearborn-based automaker, the European division couldn’t make a case for anything other than a mid-cycle refresh.Spied with plenty of camouflage up front and out back, the prototype in the photo gallery features revised headlights and daytime running lights for a more contemporary signature. The front bumper and grille are tweaked as well, and the LED-accented taillights are a little different in their own right.Based on the ground clearance and plastic garnish around the wheel arches, we’re also looking at the Active variant mentioned a few paragraphs earlier. Over in Germany where the Euro-spec Focus is manufactured, this version is offered with two equipment groups and three powerplants. The 1.0-liter EcoBoost opens the list with a small turbo and three cylinders whereas the 1.5-liter EcoBoost three-pot is currently rated at 182 PS (180 horsepower).The only level up from there is the Focus ST hot hatchback, which offers a rather familiar 2.3-liter EcoBoost and the 2.0-liter EcoBlue. Both variants come with front-wheel drive, but only the gasoline-fueled Focus ST features a clever electronic limited-slip differential for better handling in the corners.