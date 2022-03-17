2022 Ford F-150 Lightning EPA Driving Range Revealed: 230 to 320 Miles

A member of the f150gen14.com forum has obtained three window stickers that reveal three different range figures for the F-150 Lightning. The base trim level with the standard battery achieves 230 miles (370 kilometers) from 98 kWh, which is exactly what Ford was gunning for.
The work-oriented Pro can be spruced up with the 131-kWh large battery option for a cool $10,000 as per the Monroney label, named this way after Oklahoma Senator Mike Monroney. He sponsored the Automobile Information Disclosure Act of 1958, which mandates the disclosure of equipment and pricing information on new automobiles through window stickers.
In this configuration, the F-150 Lightning offers 320 miles (515 kilometers) on a full charge. As a brief refresher, Ford’s internal testing indicates more than 300 miles (483 kilometers) including 1,000 pounds (454 kilograms) of payload. The Platinum trim level that comes exclusively with the large battery is rated at 300 miles as per the Environmental Protection Agency.
The F-150 Lightning configurator still doesn’t allow you to specify the Pro with the large battery. It's a $19,500 extra in the XLT, which starts at $52,974 excluding destination charge and the federal tax credit. As for the Lariat, make that $10,000 on top of the suggested retail price of $67,474.
As for extremes, the most affordable F-150 Lightning is the standard-range Pro at $39,974 whereas the well-equipped Platinum is $90,874. Even at this price point, Ford has the nerve to ask $50 for a Ford-branded first aid kit.
All F-150 Lightning configurations are based on the SuperCrew Cab with the 5.5-foot box, and all configurations feature a dual-motor powertrain. Trucks fitted with the base pack are rated at 426 horsepower and 775 pound-feet (1,051 Nm) while trucks with the large pack flaunt 563 horsepower.
Produced exclusively at the Ford River Rouge Complex in Dearborn, the F-150 Lightning will obviously give the Rivian R1T a run for its money.
