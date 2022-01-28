Francis Ford Coppola Expresses Interest in the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning

In addition to "The Rock" and Arnold Schwarzenegger, the F-150 Lightning has caught the eye of another superstar. Award-winning film director Francis Ford Coppola, the guy who gave us Apocalypse Now and The Godfather series of movies, is running a vineyard and winery that could use the all-electric truck produced at the River Rouge Complex.
The American film director, producer, and screenwriter approached the global merchandising director of the Dearborn-based automaker, Alexandra Ford English, for more information about the F-150 Lightning right after the electric pickup truck's debut last summer. The e-mail Coppola sent to the daughter of Bill Ford and great-great-grandchild of Henry Ford specified that “we only allow electric cars on the property.”
The only notable exceptions are his gray-haired trucks, which are due to be replaced. The Detroit Free Press understands that no deal has been finalized thus far. Coppola did hint at the intention to replace his workhorses, so it’s only a matter of time until he signs the dotted line.
What kind of Lightning would be appropriate for vineyard and winery chores? Coppola’s net worth is in the hundreds of millions, but for the aforementioned jobs, the work-oriented Pro trim level could be right up his alley. The most affordable F-150 Lightning of the lot costs $39,974 before taxes and the federal government’s electric vehicle tax credit.
What would Coppola get for his money if he goes for the Pro? For starters, a dual-motor powertrain and rear independent suspension instead of leaf springs like on the combustion-engined Ford F-150. Currently available only with the Standard-Range Battery that features 98 kWh of usable capacity, the Pro targets in the ballpark of 230 miles (just over 370 kilometers) of range, including 1,000 pounds (454 kilograms) of payload.
Highlight standard features also include the 2.4-kW Pro Power Onboard system, the Mega Power Frunk front trunk and cargo area, Ford Co-Pilot 360 2.0 driver-assist goodies, 12-inch touchscreen infotainment, which runs the SYNC 4 operating system, as well as 18-inch machined alloy wheels.
