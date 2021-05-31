2022 Ferrari Progetto F171 Reveals Production-Spec Design Cues in New Spy Photos

Enzo Ferrari got acquainted with Vittorio Jano in their Alfa Romeo days, and once the Prancing Horse set up shop, the Italian engineer of Hungarian descent gave Il Commendatore a thumpin’ V12 engine with dry-sump lubrication. He’s also responsible for the Dino family of V6 mills phased out in 1974 after loads of race and road-going applications.
Named after Enzo’s first son, who died at the age of 24 due to severe muscular dystrophy, the Dino is making a comeback of sorts in a mid-engined supercar codenamed Progetto F171. Although Ferrari owns the Dino trademark until 2030 in Europe, it’s unknown if the long-discontinued nameplate will be revived for the plug-in hybrid newcomer.
Spied with production-spec sheet metal and a few extras meant to camouflage the berlinetta’s fine details, this prototype further exhibits many SF90 Stradale influences. These include the razor-sharp front fascia with thin headlights, quad taillights, the center-mounted exhaust tips, door-mounted side mirrors, side intakes, and the P3/P4-inspired buttresses.
September 2018 is when Ferrari confirmed the development of a brand-new V6 engine family along with continuous developments and technological improvements for the force-fed V8 and V12 architectures. Tipsters are suggesting in the ballpark of 723 brake horsepower and 800 pound-feet (1,085 Nm) of torque for the six-cylinder mill with plug-in hybrid assistance, and the displacement is rumored at 2.9 liters just like the 690T developed by Ferrari for the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio.
Unrelated to the Nettuno of the Maserati MC20, the Dino’s indirect successor is also expected with a 120-degree angle for the cylinder banks. That’s exactly what McLaren is running in the Artura, but Ferrari pioneered this design in the 156 series developed by Vittorio Jano and Carlo Chiti. The striking race car helped the Scuderia secure two Formula 1 constructors’ titles (1961, 1964) and a drivers’ title (1961) with Phil Hill in the driver’s seat.
In stark contrast to the e-AWD, three-motor SF90 Stradale that reverses with electric power, the F171 is said to be rear-wheel drive. The newcomer’s e-motor is reportedly located between the crankshaft and transmission, and its main purposes are torque compensation and minimizing lag.
Look forward to Progetto F171 in the flesh in late 2021 as a 2022 model.
