Ferrari F40 vs. Porsche Carrera GT Comparison Is an Ode to the Analog Supercar

Before supercars had dual-clutch transmissions, plug-in hybrid assistance, launch control, and specifically-developed rubber shoes, mid-engined exotica was a little more analog. The Ferrari F40 is the perfect example in this regard, along with the Porsche Carrera GT from the 2000s.
Doug DeMuro had the opportunity of bringing these bedroom-poster supercars together for a comparison, and rather strange for DeMuro, he doesn't cover the quirks and features in this video. Instead, this review is focused exclusively on the back-to-back driving experience.
Borrowed from the Ohio-based Triple F Collection, these fantastic exhibits of automotive greatness are not affordable. Searching for recent auction results for the F40 and Carrera GT reveals multi-million hammer prices, and as it’s often the case with limited-edition supercars, the Ferrari and Porsche both require special attention in terms of service and maintenance.
The second greatest-sounding production car after the Lexus LFA in Doug’s opinion, the Carrera GT takes its mojo from a 5.7-liter V10 initially developed for the Porsche-powered Footwork Formula 1 team and a long-secret Le Mans prototype. A free-breathing mill that develops 603 horsepower, this 8,400-rpm screamer is harnessed by a six-speed manual box.
Contrary to popular belief, the ceramic-composite clutch with a twin-plate design isn’t hard to master. The beech-wood gear knob is another highlight of the Porsche, an obvious tribute to the Le Mans-winning 917.
The Carrera GT is easy to drive in most scenarios, which is the reason why it lulls you into a false sense of security. Doug recommends a lot of finesse with every input, which is understandable given the rather twitchy rear end that’s prone to snap oversteer. As for the F40, it feels extremely fun and eager on the road, but it’s a bigger handful than the Porsche on the limit.
Obviously enough, the last Ferrari to receive Enzo’s blessing is more analog than a CGT because it doesn’t feature power steering, power brakes, or even door panels for that matter. But for all of its drawbacks, the F40 is amazingly entertaining from the driver’s perspective according to DeMuro.
The big question is, which one is better? If you don’t have the patience to go through the entire 25-minute video, skip to 22:50 to find out.
Borrowed from the Ohio-based Triple F Collection, these fantastic exhibits of automotive greatness are not affordable. Searching for recent auction results for the F40 and Carrera GT reveals multi-million hammer prices, and as it’s often the case with limited-edition supercars, the Ferrari and Porsche both require special attention in terms of service and maintenance.
The second greatest-sounding production car after the Lexus LFA in Doug’s opinion, the Carrera GT takes its mojo from a 5.7-liter V10 initially developed for the Porsche-powered Footwork Formula 1 team and a long-secret Le Mans prototype. A free-breathing mill that develops 603 horsepower, this 8,400-rpm screamer is harnessed by a six-speed manual box.
Contrary to popular belief, the ceramic-composite clutch with a twin-plate design isn’t hard to master. The beech-wood gear knob is another highlight of the Porsche, an obvious tribute to the Le Mans-winning 917.
The Carrera GT is easy to drive in most scenarios, which is the reason why it lulls you into a false sense of security. Doug recommends a lot of finesse with every input, which is understandable given the rather twitchy rear end that’s prone to snap oversteer. As for the F40, it feels extremely fun and eager on the road, but it’s a bigger handful than the Porsche on the limit.
Obviously enough, the last Ferrari to receive Enzo’s blessing is more analog than a CGT because it doesn’t feature power steering, power brakes, or even door panels for that matter. But for all of its drawbacks, the F40 is amazingly entertaining from the driver’s perspective according to DeMuro.
The big question is, which one is better? If you don’t have the patience to go through the entire 25-minute video, skip to 22:50 to find out.