2022 DS 7 Crossback Launched in the UK, Prices Vary Between £36,760 and £62,940

Having been recently facelifted, the DS 7 Crossback is now up for grabs in the United Kingdom, where customers will have to choose between five trim levels.
The range kicks off with the Performance Line, priced from £36,760 ($41,864), and its standard 19-inch alloys, black accents, Alcantara with leather effects, 12-inch infotainment system, 12.3-inch digital gauges, Bluetooth, voice recognition, and 3D navigation. A host of safety gear is on deck too, including automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, blind spot monitoring, driver attention alert, and traffic sign recognition.
For the Performance Line+, customers are looking at all of the aforementioned features, and then some. This grade adds black roof rails, 180-degree reversing camera, front parking sensors, heated windscreen, electrically adjustable front seats with heating, and steering wheel wrapped in premium leather and stitched together with contrasting string. Pricing for this model kicks off at £39,460 ($44,939).
Choosing the Rivoli, which is available from £40,660 ($46,305), will get you different 19-inch wheels, or 21-inch alloys with the E-Tense 4x4 360 powertrain, chrome accents on the outside, Nappa leather in the cockpit, front seats with massaging function, and B.R.M timepiece on the center console.
The Opera version of the DS 7 Crossback can be had from £51,540 ($58,696), and it has Black or Pearl Gray Nappa Watchstrap leather with Art basalt leather décor, ventilated front seats, electrically-operated tailgate, glass panoramic sunroof, wireless charging pad, and two USB-C ports in the front.
Topping off the family is the Opera Premiere. It starts at £62,940 ($71,679), and comes with 21-inch wheels, night vision, premium audio, and a few other things.
In terms of power, customers are looking at the electrified E-Tense, in the 225, 4x4 300, and 4x4 360 variants. All of them can be charged at a 7.4 kW wall box in one hour and 45 minutes, and can be driven on electricity alone between 36 and 43 miles (58-69 km), depending on the chosen model. The BlueHDI 130 diesel is also available.
