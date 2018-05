DS7 Crossback Gets 225 HP 1.6L Turbo Engine in Britain

A new, more powerful unit has just been added to the range, giving the DS7 access to 225 PS (222bhp) and 300Nm (221lb-ft) of torque. In line with Euro 6.2 emissions standards, the unit already comes with a particle filter, a twin scroll turbo, exhaust valve timing, variable intake, high-pressure injectors and stop-start.The unit is the same PureTech engine fitted to the new Peugeot 508 GT. The two models also shared the eight-speed automatic gearbox. According to DS Automobiles, it's 6% more efficient than the old THP 210 (also a 1.6L turbo) and will return 48.7 UK mpg (5.8 l/100 km) from under the hood of the crossover.As far as pricing is concerned, the PureTech 225 is available from £34,990 ($46,436) in three trims: Performance Line, Prestige, and Ultra Prestige.Both Prestige and Ultra Prestige models get DS Active Scan Suspension. This features a camera looks ahead, detects bumps and potholes, adjusting the dampers accordingly. Also included are 'Follow me Home' lights, parking sensors, a wireless phone charger, reversing camera, and Nappa leather upholstery.Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line DS7 Ultra Prestige features a panoramic roof, park assist, Basalt Black Harmony Nappa Art leather seats and all the necessary safety systems as standard.The DS7 tries to compete with Audi, Mercedes or Volvo models, offering a little more room than the compact crossovers from those companies.However, we'd go for the Performance Line, which DS expects to be the most popular. It comes with 9-inch Black Onyx diamond-cut alloy wheels, tinted windows, a gloss black grille, textured DS Wings, aluminum pedals, LED headlights with high-beam assist, a 12-inch HD touchscreen with navigation, and the 12.3-inch digital cluster.