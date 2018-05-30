autoevolution
 

DS7 Crossback Gets 225 HP 1.6L Turbo Engine in Britain

Sales of diesel cars dipped massively last year, and French carmaker DS is planning an electrified range. But before that arrives, there's no reason you can't enjoy the new DS7 Crossback with a regular petrol motor.
A new, more powerful unit has just been added to the range, giving the DS7 access to 225 PS (222bhp) and 300Nm (221lb-ft) of torque. In line with Euro 6.2 emissions standards, the unit already comes with a particle filter, a twin scroll turbo, exhaust valve timing, variable intake, high-pressure injectors and stop-start.

The unit is the same PureTech engine fitted to the new Peugeot 508 GT. The two models also shared the eight-speed automatic gearbox. According to DS Automobiles, it's 6% more efficient than the old THP 210 (also a 1.6L turbo) and will return 48.7 UK mpg (5.8 l/100 km) from under the hood of the crossover.

As far as pricing is concerned, the PureTech 225 is available from £34,990 ($46,436) in three trims: Performance Line, Prestige, and Ultra Prestige.

Both Prestige and Ultra Prestige models get DS Active Scan Suspension. This features a camera looks ahead, detects bumps and potholes, adjusting the dampers accordingly. Also included are 'Follow me Home' lights, parking sensors, a wireless phone charger, reversing camera, and Nappa leather upholstery.

Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line DS7 Ultra Prestige features a panoramic roof, park assist, Basalt Black Harmony Nappa Art leather seats and all the necessary safety systems as standard.

The DS7 tries to compete with Audi, Mercedes or Volvo models, offering a little more room than the compact crossovers from those companies.

However, we'd go for the Performance Line, which DS expects to be the most popular. It comes with 9-inch Black Onyx diamond-cut alloy wheels, tinted windows, a gloss black grille, textured DS Wings, aluminum pedals, LED headlights with high-beam assist, a 12-inch HD touchscreen with navigation, and the 12.3-inch digital cluster.
