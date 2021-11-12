Armored and Stretched DS 7 Crossback Elysee Is France’s Equivalent to ‘The Beast’

Unveiled during the ceremonies commemorating the November 11, 1918, armistice, which put an end to World War I, this bespoke DS 7 Crossback Elysee is now part of France’s Presidential fleet of rides.
Joining a long line of DS models made for French Presidents, the European country’s equivalent to the U.S.’s famous Cadillac dubbed ‘The Beast’ will be used by Emmanuel Macron.
And it’s not like he’ll be cramped in the back, as the wheelbase has been extended by 20 cm (7.9 in) behind the B pillars, and it is now 2.94 meters (115.7 in) long. As a result, the premium compact crossover has almost as much space between the axles as the new-gen BMW X5, as well as a total legroom in front of the two rear individual seats that have replaced the bench of 545 mm (21.5 in), DS says.
Exclusive Alcantara headlining, wireless charging pads, additional USB ports, and a central document holder are other things that were added to the Presidential DS 7 Crossback Elysee, which otherwise boasts built-in armor plating. Red and blue flashing lights were incorporated into the grille, and the car also has detachable flag holders, shark fin antenna for the special telecommunications system, bespoke 20-inch wheels, and ‘RF’ logos on the hood, front doors, and tailgate.
One thing that carries over is the powertrain. The E-Tense plug-in hybrid assembly, which combines a gasoline engine with two electric motors fed by the 13.2 kWh lithium-ion battery, kicks out a combined 300 ps (296 hp / 221 kW) and 520 Nm (384 lb-ft) of torque. DS didn’t do anything about the performance, but since it is bigger and heavier, the Presidential DS 7 Crossback Elysee is also slower than the OEM model, which maxes out at 235 kph (146 mph), and can hit 100 kph (62 mph) in 5.9 seconds.
