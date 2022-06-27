DS Automobiles Unveils the DS7 Facelift, You Can Have It With Up to 360 Horsepower

DS Automobiles has revealed the DS 7 facelift today, and many of the changes that were implemented were previewed in spy shots that we previously covered. On top of what we knew from a styling perspective, DS has also provided information about the engines in the range.
Let us start with those, shall we? The DS 7 facelift will be available in gasoline, diesel, and PHEV variants that will deliver up to 360 metric horsepower. There is only one diesel option, which delivers 130 horsepower, while the gasoline motors can provide 130, 215, or 225 metric horsepower.
Meanwhile, the PHEV range is the most exciting, as it starts with 225 metric horsepower, but it can be had in 300 or 360-horsepower form. Both involve four-wheel drive as standard, and involve a 110-horsepower e-motor on the front axle, a 112-horsepower e-motor on the rear axle, and a 200-horsepower gasoline-powered engine also serving the front axle.
The PHEV models will also get an all-new battery that delivers 14.2 kWh, which means it will be good for up to 65 km (about 40.39 mi) in all-electric mode. If the driver sticks to the city, DS Automobiles estimates that the DS7 facelift could drive up to 81 km (about 50.33 mi) on electric power alone.
Regardless of where it is driven, the battery of the DS7 facelift in PHEV form can be charged with up to 7.4 kWh, which means a full charge is achieved in just two hours. A regular charging cycle from a standard 220-volt socket would mean about four hours of charging, or maybe even a bit more.
SUV, so those who can fit this into their lives might be able to save a significant amount of fuel. This depends on every owner's schedule, use scenario, driving style, and so on.
The French premium marque has also implemented a new multimedia unit, which is described as being brand-new, and it comes with an improved operating system for its 12-inch display. Other features include an improved Driver Attention Monitoring system, as well as an improved adaptive cruise control system called Drive Assist.
The DS7 facelift uses two cameras to monitor driver assistance, with one on the road, and one towards the driver. Face, eye, and eyelid movements are monitored to ensure that the driver has not fallen asleep behind the wheel, is attentive, and they are looking at the road ahead.
DS Automobiles also implemented an active suspension system, which adjusts the response of the shock absorbers for each wheel independently. The system is called DS Active Scan Suspension, and it involves a set of cameras that scan the roadway ahead to enable this coordination of shock absorbers on an individual level.
From a styling perspective, the DS7 facelift received a new kind of LED daytime running lights, a modified front grille, redesigned headlights, minor changes to the rear, new wheel designs, and improvements to the interior. In the case of the latter, several surfaces now benefit from new materials, as well as new colors and fabrics available.
